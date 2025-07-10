ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, Flip7 FE- India Vs Global Prices: Where To Buy From?

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE handsets in India and globally. The Flip7 features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow panel, making it the largest cover panel on a Galaxy Flip phone ever. It sports a 9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display. Both panels support a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Meanwhile, the Flip7 FE is an affordable counterpart of the Flip7, which features a 3.3-inch Super AMOLED cover display. It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Flip7 FE is aimed at bringing a foldable experience to a wider set of audiences who are tight on budget.

As the South Korean tech giant has revealed the prices for the Flip7 and Flip7 FE in India and globally, we can see a wide difference between prices in India and other parts of the world. To find out where the device is the cheapest, we are comparing the Indian prices of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE with its prices in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, China, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, Flip7 FE: Indian price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 1,21,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is available in Blue Shadow, JetBlack, CoralRed, and Mint (online exclusive) colourways.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 95,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Black and White shades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: US prices