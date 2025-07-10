ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, Flip7 FE- India Vs Global Prices: Where To Buy From?

Here's the price comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, Flip7 FE- India Vs Global Prices: Where To Buy From?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: India vs Global price comparison (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Samsung India)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 10, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST

4 Min Read

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE handsets in India and globally. The Flip7 features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow panel, making it the largest cover panel on a Galaxy Flip phone ever. It sports a 9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display. Both panels support a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Meanwhile, the Flip7 FE is an affordable counterpart of the Flip7, which features a 3.3-inch Super AMOLED cover display. It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Flip7 FE is aimed at bringing a foldable experience to a wider set of audiences who are tight on budget.

As the South Korean tech giant has revealed the prices for the Flip7 and Flip7 FE in India and globally, we can see a wide difference between prices in India and other parts of the world. To find out where the device is the cheapest, we are comparing the Indian prices of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE with its prices in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, China, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, Flip7 FE: Indian price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 1,21,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is available in Blue Shadow, JetBlack, CoralRed, and Mint (online exclusive) colourways.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 95,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Black and White shades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: US prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelUS PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage$ 1,099.99Rs 94,193.27- Rs 15,805.73
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 1,219.99Rs 1,04,469- Rs 17,530
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB$ 899.99Rs 77,067.07- Rs 12,931.93
8GB + 256GB$ 959.99Rs 82,204.93- Rs 13,794.07

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: UK prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelUK PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage£ 1,049Rs 1,22,169.06Rs 12,170.06
12GB RAM + 512GB storage£ 1,149Rs 1,33,815.30Rs 11,816.30
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB£ 849Rs 98,876.58Rs 8,877.58
8GB + 256GB£ 909Rs 1,05,864.32Rs 9,865.32

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: Canada prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelCanada PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage---
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 1,642.99Rs 1,91,346.56Rs 69,347.56
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB---
8GB + 256GB---

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: Malaysia prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelMalaysia PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage---
12GB RAM + 512GB storageRM 5,599Rs 1,13,052.99- Rs 8,946.01
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB---
8GB + 256GBRM 4,299Rs 86,803.86- Rs 9,195.14

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: China prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelChina PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage¥ 7,999Rs 95,382.08- Rs 14,616.92
12GB RAM + 512GB storage¥ 8,999Rs 1,07,306.33- Rs 14,692.67
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB---
8GB + 256GB¥ 6,499Rs 77,495.70- Rs 18,503.30

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: France prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelFrance PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage€ 1,202.05Rs 1,20,733.90Rs 10,734.90
12GB RAM + 512GB storage€ 1,322.05Rs 1,32,786.70Rs 10,787.70
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB€ 1,002.05Rs 1,00,645.90Rs 10,646.90
8GB + 256GB€ 1,062.05Rs 1,06,672.30Rs 10,673.30

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: Germany prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelGermany PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage€ 1,199Rs 1,20,428.76Rs 10,429.76
12GB RAM + 512GB storage€ 1,319Rs 1,32,481.68Rs 10,482.68
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB€ 999Rs 1,00,340.56Rs 10,341.56
8GB + 256GB€ 1,059Rs 1,06,367.02Rs 10,368.02

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: Australia prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelAustralia PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage$ 1,799Rs 1,00,959.54- Rs 9,039.46
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 1,999Rs 1,12,183.50- Rs 9,815.50
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB$ 1,499Rs 84,123.60- Rs 5,875.40
8GB + 256GB$ 1,599Rs 89,735.58- Rs 6,263.42

Buyers who want to save significantly on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and the base variant of the Flip7 FE should consider purchasing it from the US, while the top-spec 8GB RAM + 256GB storage of the Flip7 FE can be bought from China at the lowest prices.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 - India Vs Global Prices: Which Country Offers The Best Deal?

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE handsets in India and globally. The Flip7 features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow panel, making it the largest cover panel on a Galaxy Flip phone ever. It sports a 9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display. Both panels support a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Meanwhile, the Flip7 FE is an affordable counterpart of the Flip7, which features a 3.3-inch Super AMOLED cover display. It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Flip7 FE is aimed at bringing a foldable experience to a wider set of audiences who are tight on budget.

As the South Korean tech giant has revealed the prices for the Flip7 and Flip7 FE in India and globally, we can see a wide difference between prices in India and other parts of the world. To find out where the device is the cheapest, we are comparing the Indian prices of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE with its prices in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, China, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, Flip7 FE: Indian price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 1,21,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is available in Blue Shadow, JetBlack, CoralRed, and Mint (online exclusive) colourways.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 95,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Black and White shades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: US prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelUS PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage$ 1,099.99Rs 94,193.27- Rs 15,805.73
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 1,219.99Rs 1,04,469- Rs 17,530
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB$ 899.99Rs 77,067.07- Rs 12,931.93
8GB + 256GB$ 959.99Rs 82,204.93- Rs 13,794.07

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: UK prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelUK PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage£ 1,049Rs 1,22,169.06Rs 12,170.06
12GB RAM + 512GB storage£ 1,149Rs 1,33,815.30Rs 11,816.30
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB£ 849Rs 98,876.58Rs 8,877.58
8GB + 256GB£ 909Rs 1,05,864.32Rs 9,865.32

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: Canada prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelCanada PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage---
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 1,642.99Rs 1,91,346.56Rs 69,347.56
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB---
8GB + 256GB---

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: Malaysia prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelMalaysia PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage---
12GB RAM + 512GB storageRM 5,599Rs 1,13,052.99- Rs 8,946.01
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB---
8GB + 256GBRM 4,299Rs 86,803.86- Rs 9,195.14

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: China prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelChina PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage¥ 7,999Rs 95,382.08- Rs 14,616.92
12GB RAM + 512GB storage¥ 8,999Rs 1,07,306.33- Rs 14,692.67
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB---
8GB + 256GB¥ 6,499Rs 77,495.70- Rs 18,503.30

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: France prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelFrance PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage€ 1,202.05Rs 1,20,733.90Rs 10,734.90
12GB RAM + 512GB storage€ 1,322.05Rs 1,32,786.70Rs 10,787.70
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB€ 1,002.05Rs 1,00,645.90Rs 10,646.90
8GB + 256GB€ 1,062.05Rs 1,06,672.30Rs 10,673.30

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: Germany prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelGermany PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage€ 1,199Rs 1,20,428.76Rs 10,429.76
12GB RAM + 512GB storage€ 1,319Rs 1,32,481.68Rs 10,482.68
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB€ 999Rs 1,00,340.56Rs 10,341.56
8GB + 256GB€ 1,059Rs 1,06,367.02Rs 10,368.02

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE: Australia prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
ModelAustralia PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference
12GB RAM + 256GB storage$ 1,799Rs 1,00,959.54- Rs 9,039.46
12GB RAM + 512GB storage$ 1,999Rs 1,12,183.50- Rs 9,815.50
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
8GB + 128GB$ 1,499Rs 84,123.60- Rs 5,875.40
8GB + 256GB$ 1,599Rs 89,735.58- Rs 6,263.42

Buyers who want to save significantly on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and the base variant of the Flip7 FE should consider purchasing it from the US, while the top-spec 8GB RAM + 256GB storage of the Flip7 FE can be bought from China at the lowest prices.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 - India Vs Global Prices: Which Country Offers The Best Deal?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP7 FESAMSUNG FLIP7 INDIA PRICESAMSUNG FLIP7 FE INDIA PRICESAMSUNGSAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 7

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.