Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Series Launched In India With New Features: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Watch8, Watch8 Classic, and the Watch Ultra at the Unpacked July 2025 event alongside the next generation of foldable devices—Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE. The company says that its new wearable devices are the thinnest Galaxy Watch models for continuous health tracking, packed with advanced sensor technology and an AI-powered experience.
Galaxy Watch8 Series Features
One of the highlighting features of the Galaxy Watch8 series is the display, which now supports 3,000 nits peak brightness for easy visibility outdoors. The wearable device comes equipped with a 3nm processor for faster performance and a dual-frequency GPS for more detailed and precise location results. The new Watch8 models also feature BioActive Sensor, which claims to enable deeper and more accurate health insights. Other highlighting features of the Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic include:
- Bedtime Guidance to measure circadian rhythm to suggest the optimal time to go to bed
- Vascular Load to monitor the stress levels during sleep
- Antioxidant Index to help measure carotenoid levels
- Running Coach to calculate fitness level and develop a tailored training plan with real-time guidance
- Together feature to support running by gamifying the fitness journey by challenging others
- High Stress Alert to guide with taking breaks
- Mindfulness Tracker to record mood and receive guidance on breathing exercises
- AI-powered Energy Score feature to get a snapshot of energy level by combining physical and mental energy metrics
The Galaxy Watch8 series is also the first smartwatch to come out of the box with Gemini, Google's AI assistant. It runs One UI 8 Watch, powered by Wear OS 6, and allows access to Galaxy Watch apps via natural voice commands. Just like the new Galaxy foldable smartphones, the new wearables also feature the new Now Bar for live notifications.
Galaxy Watch8 Series Specifications
|Category
|Galaxy Watch8
|Galaxy Watch8 Classic
|Color
|44mm/ 40mm: Graphite, Silver
|46mm: Black, White
|Dimensions & Weight
|44mm: 43.7×46×8.6t mm (34.0g)
|46mm: 46.4×46×10.6t mm (63.5g)
|40mm: 40.4×42.7×8.6t mm (30.0g)
|Display
|Sapphire Crystal - Always On
|44mm: 1.47" (480×480) Super AMOLED
|46mm: 1.34" (438×438) Super AMOLED
|40mm: 1.34" (438×438) Super AMOLED
|Processor
|Exynos W1000 (5-Core, 3nm)
|Memory & Storage
|2GB RAM + 32GB storage
|2GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Battery (Typical)
|44mm: 435mAh
|445mAh
|40mm: 325mAh
|Charging
|Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging)
|OS
|Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 6)
|UI
|One UI 8 Watch
|Sensors
|BioActive Sensor (Optical, Electrical, BIA), Temp Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Light
|All of Watch8's sensors + 3D Hall Sensor
|Connectivity
|LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), NFC, Dual-Frequency GPS (L1+L5: GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo)
|Durability
|5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H
|Compatibility
|Android 12.0 or higher with 1.5GB+ RAM
Galaxy Watch8, Watch8 Classic, Watch Ultra: Prices, Sizes, and Availability
The Galaxy Watch8 comes in 44mm and 40mm sizes in Graphite and Silver colours, whereas the Galaxy Watch8 Classic arrives in a 46mm size in Black and White colour options. While the standard model is designed for comfort for daily activities, the Classic model looks a bit retro and includes a rotating bezel.
The new Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra are available for pre-order in select markets, with general availability starting July 25, 2025.
The Galaxy Watch8 starts at Rs 32,999, and the Galaxy Watch8 Classic starts at Rs 46,999.