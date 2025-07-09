Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Series Launched In India With New Features: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Watch8, Watch8 Classic, and the Watch Ultra at the Unpacked July 2025 event alongside the next generation of foldable devices—Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE. The company says that its new wearable devices are the thinnest Galaxy Watch models for continuous health tracking, packed with advanced sensor technology and an AI-powered experience.

Galaxy Watch8 Series Features

One of the highlighting features of the Galaxy Watch8 series is the display, which now supports 3,000 nits peak brightness for easy visibility outdoors. The wearable device comes equipped with a 3nm processor for faster performance and a dual-frequency GPS for more detailed and precise location results. The new Watch8 models also feature BioActive Sensor, which claims to enable deeper and more accurate health insights. Other highlighting features of the Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic include:

Bedtime Guidance to measure circadian rhythm to suggest the optimal time to go to bed

Vascular Load to monitor the stress levels during sleep

Antioxidant Index to help measure carotenoid levels

Running Coach to calculate fitness level and develop a tailored training plan with real-time guidance

Together feature to support running by gamifying the fitness journey by challenging others

High Stress Alert to guide with taking breaks

Mindfulness Tracker to record mood and receive guidance on breathing exercises

AI-powered Energy Score feature to get a snapshot of energy level by combining physical and mental energy metrics

Left to Right: Galaxy Watch8, Watch8 Classic, Watch Ultra (Image Credits: Samsung)

The Galaxy Watch8 series is also the first smartwatch to come out of the box with Gemini, Google's AI assistant. It runs One UI 8 Watch, powered by Wear OS 6, and allows access to Galaxy Watch apps via natural voice commands. Just like the new Galaxy foldable smartphones, the new wearables also feature the new Now Bar for live notifications.

Galaxy Watch8 Series Specifications

Category Galaxy Watch8 Galaxy Watch8 Classic Color 44mm/ 40mm: Graphite, Silver 46mm: Black, White Dimensions & Weight 44mm: 43.7×46×8.6t mm (34.0g) 46mm: 46.4×46×10.6t mm (63.5g) 40mm: 40.4×42.7×8.6t mm (30.0g) Display Sapphire Crystal - Always On 44mm: 1.47" (480×480) Super AMOLED 46mm: 1.34" (438×438) Super AMOLED 40mm: 1.34" (438×438) Super AMOLED Processor Exynos W1000 (5-Core, 3nm) Memory & Storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 64GB storage Battery (Typical) 44mm: 435mAh 445mAh 40mm: 325mAh Charging Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 6) UI One UI 8 Watch Sensors BioActive Sensor (Optical, Electrical, BIA), Temp Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Light All of Watch8's sensors + 3D Hall Sensor Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), NFC, Dual-Frequency GPS (L1+L5: GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo) Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 12.0 or higher with 1.5GB+ RAM

Galaxy Watch8, Watch8 Classic, Watch Ultra: Prices, Sizes, and Availability

The Galaxy Watch8 comes in 44mm and 40mm sizes in Graphite and Silver colours, whereas the Galaxy Watch8 Classic arrives in a 46mm size in Black and White colour options. While the standard model is designed for comfort for daily activities, the Classic model looks a bit retro and includes a rotating bezel.

The new Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra are available for pre-order in select markets, with general availability starting July 25, 2025.

The Galaxy Watch8 starts at Rs 32,999, and the Galaxy Watch8 Classic starts at Rs 46,999.