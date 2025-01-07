ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event Set For January 22: Pre-reservations Open For Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series at Unpacked 2025 on January 22, with pre-reservations offering special benefits to early customers.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Event Date Announced: Know Details
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be held on January 22, 2025 (Image Credit - Samsung India)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Samsung on Tuesday officially announced the date for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025. The event will be held in San Jose, California, on January 22, 2025, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S25 series. As Samsung prepares to deliver a “big leap” in mobile artificial intelligence (AI) experiences, pre-reservations for the upcoming products have already started. Those who pre-book the devices will enjoy special benefits.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: When and where to watch

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be held on January 22, 2025, at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST in San Jose, California. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company's official YouTube channel.

Pre-reservations

Customers can pre-reserve their spot and get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass by paying a refundable amount of Rs 1,999. The Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass includes benefits worth Rs 5,000 via an e-Store voucher when purchasing the upcoming Galaxy devices. The purchase of this pass will automatically confirm the customer's entry in a giveaway worth Rs 50,000.

Expected Announcements: Galaxy S25 Series and more

Samsung has confirmed that it will unveil its new Galaxy S series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Based on its previous launch patterns, three models of the Galaxy S25 series are expected to be unveiled, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. These devices are expected to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with at least 12GB of RAM as standard.

The Galaxy S25 is rumoured to sport a 4,000mAh battery, while the S25+ and S25 Ultra could boast 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively.

Leaked renders indicate that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may have rounded corners, moving away from the boxy design that has set apart Samsung's ‘Ultra’ models in recent years. The other two models are expected to carry on with their current design language.

Additionally, Samsung may introduce its extended reality (XR) headset, Project Moohan, which was announced in December 2024. This device runs on Google's new Android XR platform, supporting augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). There's also a chance Samsung could tease a new Galaxy S25 Slim.

Moreover, reports indicate that the Galaxy Ring 2 could be revealed, with two new sizes aimed at competing with the Oura Ring. This wearable is anticipated to offer more precise health sensors, enhanced AI functions, and improved battery life compared to its predecessor.

Hyderabad: Samsung on Tuesday officially announced the date for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025. The event will be held in San Jose, California, on January 22, 2025, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S25 series. As Samsung prepares to deliver a “big leap” in mobile artificial intelligence (AI) experiences, pre-reservations for the upcoming products have already started. Those who pre-book the devices will enjoy special benefits.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: When and where to watch

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be held on January 22, 2025, at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST in San Jose, California. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company's official YouTube channel.

Pre-reservations

Customers can pre-reserve their spot and get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass by paying a refundable amount of Rs 1,999. The Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass includes benefits worth Rs 5,000 via an e-Store voucher when purchasing the upcoming Galaxy devices. The purchase of this pass will automatically confirm the customer's entry in a giveaway worth Rs 50,000.

Expected Announcements: Galaxy S25 Series and more

Samsung has confirmed that it will unveil its new Galaxy S series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Based on its previous launch patterns, three models of the Galaxy S25 series are expected to be unveiled, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. These devices are expected to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with at least 12GB of RAM as standard.

The Galaxy S25 is rumoured to sport a 4,000mAh battery, while the S25+ and S25 Ultra could boast 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively.

Leaked renders indicate that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may have rounded corners, moving away from the boxy design that has set apart Samsung's ‘Ultra’ models in recent years. The other two models are expected to carry on with their current design language.

Additionally, Samsung may introduce its extended reality (XR) headset, Project Moohan, which was announced in December 2024. This device runs on Google's new Android XR platform, supporting augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). There's also a chance Samsung could tease a new Galaxy S25 Slim.

Moreover, reports indicate that the Galaxy Ring 2 could be revealed, with two new sizes aimed at competing with the Oura Ring. This wearable is anticipated to offer more precise health sensors, enhanced AI functions, and improved battery life compared to its predecessor.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GALAXY UNPACKED 2025 EVENT DATESAMSUNG GALAXY S25 SERIES LAUNCHSAMSUNG GALAXY RING 2PROJECT MOOHANSAMSUNG GALAXY UNPACKED 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.