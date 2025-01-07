Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event Set For January 22: Pre-reservations Open For Galaxy S25 Series

Hyderabad: Samsung on Tuesday officially announced the date for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025. The event will be held in San Jose, California, on January 22, 2025, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S25 series. As Samsung prepares to deliver a “big leap” in mobile artificial intelligence (AI) experiences, pre-reservations for the upcoming products have already started. Those who pre-book the devices will enjoy special benefits.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: When and where to watch
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be held on January 22, 2025, at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST in San Jose, California. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company's official YouTube channel.
Pre-reservations
Customers can pre-reserve their spot and get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass by paying a refundable amount of Rs 1,999. The Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass includes benefits worth Rs 5,000 via an e-Store voucher when purchasing the upcoming Galaxy devices. The purchase of this pass will automatically confirm the customer's entry in a giveaway worth Rs 50,000.
Expected Announcements: Galaxy S25 Series and more
Samsung has confirmed that it will unveil its new Galaxy S series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Based on its previous launch patterns, three models of the Galaxy S25 series are expected to be unveiled, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. These devices are expected to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with at least 12GB of RAM as standard.
The Galaxy S25 is rumoured to sport a 4,000mAh battery, while the S25+ and S25 Ultra could boast 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively.
Leaked renders indicate that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may have rounded corners, moving away from the boxy design that has set apart Samsung's ‘Ultra’ models in recent years. The other two models are expected to carry on with their current design language.
A true AI companion is coming.
Additionally, Samsung may introduce its extended reality (XR) headset, Project Moohan, which was announced in December 2024. This device runs on Google's new Android XR platform, supporting augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). There's also a chance Samsung could tease a new Galaxy S25 Slim.
Moreover, reports indicate that the Galaxy Ring 2 could be revealed, with two new sizes aimed at competing with the Oura Ring. This wearable is anticipated to offer more precise health sensors, enhanced AI functions, and improved battery life compared to its predecessor.