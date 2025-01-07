ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event Set For January 22: Pre-reservations Open For Galaxy S25 Series

Hyderabad: Samsung on Tuesday officially announced the date for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025. The event will be held in San Jose, California, on January 22, 2025, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S25 series. As Samsung prepares to deliver a “big leap” in mobile artificial intelligence (AI) experiences, pre-reservations for the upcoming products have already started. Those who pre-book the devices will enjoy special benefits.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: When and where to watch

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be held on January 22, 2025, at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST in San Jose, California. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company's official YouTube channel.

Pre-reservations

Customers can pre-reserve their spot and get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass by paying a refundable amount of Rs 1,999. The Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass includes benefits worth Rs 5,000 via an e-Store voucher when purchasing the upcoming Galaxy devices. The purchase of this pass will automatically confirm the customer's entry in a giveaway worth Rs 50,000.

Expected Announcements: Galaxy S25 Series and more