Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: When And Where To Watch, What To Expect - Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Samsung is preparing to host its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025, where it is expected to showcase its extended reality (XR) headset in addition to its next-gen flagship Galaxy S series smartphones. The lineup is said to include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, we could witness the launch of the highly anticipated Slim variant of the device, which is expected to cost somewhere between the Plus and Ultra models.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Timing and where to watch

Samsung has confirmed to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in San Jose, California. The company will also host on-ground events in other regions, including Bengaluru, India.

The launch event will kick off on January 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT (Pacific Time). The event in India will start at the same time, translating to 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Samsung will be hosting the event live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and its official YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Galaxy S25 Series: The highlight of the Galaxy Unpacked is expected to be the Galaxy S25 Series, which is said to include at least three devices-- Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. As mentioned previous, several reports also point towards a slimmer Galaxy S25 Slim model as well, which could be priced between the Plus and Ultra models. Samsung has made it clear that the launch event will focus heavily on the advancement in artificial intelligence capabilities that will come packed inside the new devices.

Project Moohan XR headset: Samsung has confirmed the arrival of a VR headset based on Google's new headset-oriented operating system Android XR in 2025. This headset is also expected to be revealed at the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.