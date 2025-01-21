Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: When And Where To Watch, What To Expect - Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Samsung is preparing to host its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025, where it is expected to showcase its extended reality (XR) headset in addition to its next-gen flagship Galaxy S series smartphones. The lineup is said to include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, we could witness the launch of the highly anticipated Slim variant of the device, which is expected to cost somewhere between the Plus and Ultra models.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Timing and where to watch
Samsung has confirmed to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in San Jose, California. The company will also host on-ground events in other regions, including Bengaluru, India.
The launch event will kick off on January 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT (Pacific Time). The event in India will start at the same time, translating to 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
Samsung will be hosting the event live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and its official YouTube channel.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect
Galaxy S25 Series: The highlight of the Galaxy Unpacked is expected to be the Galaxy S25 Series, which is said to include at least three devices-- Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. As mentioned previous, several reports also point towards a slimmer Galaxy S25 Slim model as well, which could be priced between the Plus and Ultra models. Samsung has made it clear that the launch event will focus heavily on the advancement in artificial intelligence capabilities that will come packed inside the new devices.
Project Moohan XR headset: Samsung has confirmed the arrival of a VR headset based on Google's new headset-oriented operating system Android XR in 2025. This headset is also expected to be revealed at the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Leaked specifications and prices
The Samsung Galaxy S25 will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The phone is said to feature a 50MP (wide) + 12MP (ultrawide) + 10MP (telephoto) camera setup on the back and a 12MP camera on the front. It is expected to carry a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It could start at Rs 84,999.
The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to have a bigger 6.7-inch 2K screen, a bigger 4,900mAh battery, and support for 45W fast wired charging. Other specifications, including the processor and cameras, are expected to remain the same. It could start at Rs 1,04,999.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly feature a 6.9-inch 2K screen and a bigger 5,000mAh battery. The cameras on the Ultra model are expected to be better than the other two models, featuring a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultrawide lens, another 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. This model could also feature up to 1TB of storage space. It could start at Rs 1,34,999.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-reservations
The Galaxy S25 series is already available for pre-reservations. Interested buyers can go to samsung.com and pre-book a unit in advance by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000. In addition to giving users an early chance to buy the new device, this amount will be adjusted in the final value and unlock a bunch of exclusive launch offers, which according to Samsung have a monetary value of Rs 5,000.