Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, And Buds3 FE Launched At The Galaxy Event 2025: Specifications

The Indian prices of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and Buds3 FE are expected to be announced soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, And Buds3 FE Launched At The Galaxy Event 2025: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. (Image Credit: Samsung)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 4, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST

Hyderabad: South Korean tech giant Samsung has introduced the next-generation Galaxy tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 series, at the Galaxy Event 2025. The new tablet series includes the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S11 features an 11-inch display, a 13MP rear camera, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and an 8,400 mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch display, a 13MP dual rear camera, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, and an 11,600 mAh battery.

Apart from this, the tech giant has also launched the Galaxy Buds3 FE earbuds. It comes with 3 mics, ANC, ambient sound, up to 24 hours of battery capacity with ANC on, Bluetooth 5.4, compatibility with Android 11 or higher, and more. The Galaxy Buds3 FE features an IP54 rating.

Notably, Samsung has also mentioned that the pricing, weight, specifications, battery, and charging speeds of these devices might vary depending on the region and market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series, Buds3 FE: Price, availability

According to the Samsung US website, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is priced at $859.99 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and $979.99 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra costs $1,199.99 (around Rs 1.05 lakh) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and $1,469.99 (around Rs 1.29 lakh) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage configuration. Both the Galaxy Tab S11 models come in Grey and Silver colours.

The Galaxy Buds3 FE is priced at $149.99 (around Rs 13,000), which comes in Grey and Black colours. Notably, the Indian prices of all these devices are expected to be released soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series: Specifications

Both the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, quad speakers, dual SIM facility, fingerprint on display (FOD), and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 features an 11-inch, 2,560 x 1,600 resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It boasts a 13MP rear main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

The tablet comes paired with 12GB of RAM and three storage configurations — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It houses an 8,400mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support.

The Galaxy Tab S11 comes in WiFi and 5G versions that weigh 469 grams and 471 grams, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra sports a 14.6-inch, 2,960 x 1,848 resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and anti-reflection. It features a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The handset comes with a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the front.

It comes in three RAM and storage configurations — 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, which are expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra packs an 11,600mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. As the S11, the S11 Ultra also comes in WiFi and 5G variants that weigh 692 grams and 695 grams, respectively.

FeatureGalaxy Tab S11Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Display120Hz | 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X120Hz | 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, anti-reflection
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Rear Camera13MP main13MP main + 8MP ultra-wide
Front Camera12MP ultra-wide12MP ultra-wide
RAM & Storage Options12GB RAM + 128GB 12GB RAM + 256GB
12GB RAM + 256GB12GB RAM + 512GB
12GB RAM + 512GB16GB RAM + 1TB
Expandable Storage Up to 2TB via microSD
Battery Capacity8,400mAh11,600mAh
Charging 45W fast wired
Speakers Quad speakers
SIM Support Dual SIM
Fingerprint Sensor On-display (FOD)
Water/Dust Resistance IP68
Variants WiFi & 5G
Weight469g (WiFi)692g (WiFi)
471g (5G)695g (5G)

Samsung Buds3 FE: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE comes with 3 microphones, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), ambient sound, Bluetooth 5.4, and Auto Switch. It supports Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC), AAC, and SBC codecs. The earbuds feature proximity, hall, touch, and pressure sensors, and support devices that run Android 11 or higher with more than 1.5GB of device memory. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, And Buds3 FE Launched At The Galaxy Event 2025: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE in Black colour. (Image Credit: Samsung)

The Buds3 FE carries 53mAh individual batteries on each earbud and has a 515mAh battery capacity on the charging case.

It has an audio playback time of up to 6 hours (on the earbuds) and up to 24 hours (with the charging case), when the ANC is on. It delivers an audio playtime of up to 8.5 hours (on the earbuds) and up to 30 hours when the ANC is off.

Notably, ANC does not affect the talktime of the Buds3 FE, as it can last up to 4 hours (on the earbuds) and up to 18 hours (with the charging case), when the ANC is on or off. It comes in Black and Grey colours.

FeatureDetails
Microphones3 per earbud
Noise ControlActive Noise Cancellation (ANC), Ambient Sound
Bluetooth VersionBluetooth 5.4
Auto SwitchSupported
Codec SupportSamsung Seamless Codec (SSC), AAC, SBC
SensorsProximity, Hall, Touch, Pressure
CompatibilityAndroid 11 or higher, ≥1.5GB device memory
Water/Dust ResistanceIP54 rating
Earbud Battery Capacity53mAh per earbud
Charging Case Battery515mAh
Audio Playback (ANC On)Up to 6 hours (earbuds) | up to 24 hours (with case)
Audio Playback (ANC Off)Up to 8.5 hours (earbuds) | up to 30 hours (with case)
Talk Time (ANC On/Off)Up to 4 hours (earbuds) | up to 18 hours (with case)
