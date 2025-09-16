Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC, 90Hz TFT Display, Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Features
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is available in two RAM and storage configurations, and comes in both Wi-Fi only and 5G connectivity models.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 11:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has introduced a new tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, in India. It comes with a 90Hz TFT display, Exynos 1380 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and an 8,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The tablet runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Price, colours, availability
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with Wi-Fi only connectivity is priced at Rs 30,999, while the 5G variant costs Rs 35,999.
The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Wi-Fi variant model costs Rs 40,999, while the 5G model is priced at Rs 45,999.
It boasts Coral Red, Silver, and Grey colourways. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is available via Samsung’s official online and offline stores.
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Key Details
|RAM + storage
|Wi-Fi (Price)
|5G (Price)
|Colours
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 30,999
|Rs 35,999
|Coral Red | Silver | Grey
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 40,999
|Rs 45,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ TFT display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.
The new tablet sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls. It houses an 8,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging support. The device features dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB-C port. It comes in Wi-Fi and 5G variants.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15. Apart from this, the new tablet has an IP42 rating for dust and water resistance, and a S-Pen, which is included in the box when purchasing. With the help of the S-Pen, users can easily take notes, make sketches, or work on documents.
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: At a Glance
|Features
|Details
|Display
|90Hz | 10.9-inch WUXGA+ TFT
|Processor
|Exynos 1380 (Octa-Core)
|RAM + storage
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|8000mAh
|Charging capacity
|25W fast charging
|Operating System
|Android 15, One UI 7
|Audio
|Dual Stereo Speakers
|S Pen
|Content in the Box
|IP rating
|IP42 Rating