Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC, 90Hz TFT Display, Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite comes in Coral Red, Silver, and Grey colourways. ( Image Credit: Samsung )

Hyderabad: Samsung has introduced a new tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, in India. It comes with a 90Hz TFT display, Exynos 1380 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and an 8,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The tablet runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Price, colours, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with Wi-Fi only connectivity is priced at Rs 30,999, while the 5G variant costs Rs 35,999.

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Wi-Fi variant model costs Rs 40,999, while the 5G model is priced at Rs 45,999.

It boasts Coral Red, Silver, and Grey colourways. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is available via Samsung’s official online and offline stores.