Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC, 90Hz TFT Display, Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is available in two RAM and storage configurations, and comes in both Wi-Fi only and 5G connectivity models.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite comes in Coral Red, Silver, and Grey colourways. (Image Credit: Samsung)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 16, 2025 at 11:29 AM IST

Hyderabad: Samsung has introduced a new tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, in India. It comes with a 90Hz TFT display, Exynos 1380 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and an 8,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The tablet runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Price, colours, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with Wi-Fi only connectivity is priced at Rs 30,999, while the 5G variant costs Rs 35,999.

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Wi-Fi variant model costs Rs 40,999, while the 5G model is priced at Rs 45,999.

It boasts Coral Red, Silver, and Grey colourways. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is available via Samsung’s official online and offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Key Details
RAM + storage Wi-Fi (Price)5G (Price)Colours
6GB + 128GB Rs 30,999Rs 35,999Coral Red | Silver | Grey
8GB + 256GB Rs 40,999Rs 45,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ TFT display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The new tablet sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls. It houses an 8,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging support. The device features dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB-C port. It comes in Wi-Fi and 5G variants.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15. Apart from this, the new tablet has an IP42 rating for dust and water resistance, and a S-Pen, which is included in the box when purchasing. With the help of the S-Pen, users can easily take notes, make sketches, or work on documents.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: At a Glance
FeaturesDetails
Display90Hz | 10.9-inch WUXGA+ TFT
ProcessorExynos 1380 (Octa-Core)
RAM + storage6GB RAM + 128GB storage
8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear camera8MP
Front camera5MP
Battery8000mAh
Charging capacity 25W fast charging
Operating SystemAndroid 15, One UI 7
AudioDual Stereo Speakers
S PenContent in the Box
IP ratingIP42 Rating
