Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Galaxy Tab A11 comes with a 90Hz HD+ display, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB, a 5,100mAh battery, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 comes in Wi-Fi and 5G models. (Image Credit: Samsung)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 24, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: South Korean tech giant Samsung has quietly launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 in India. It features an 8.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and an 8MP single rear camera. It houses a 5,100mAh battery and runs Android 13. The Galaxy Tab A11 is available in both Wi-Fi and 5G models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11: Price, colour, availability

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Wi-Fi model costs Rs 17,999. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 5G variant is priced at Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 5G model costs Rs 20,999. It is available in Grey and Silver colourways.

Interested customers can purchase the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 via the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores.

Model RAM + StoragePrice (INR)Available Colours
Wi-Fi4GB + 64GB₹12,999Grey, Silver
8GB + 128GB₹17,999
5G4GB + 64GB₹15,999
8GB + 128GB₹20,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11: Specifications

The Galaxy Tab A11 comes with an 8.7-inch HD+ TFT display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core chipset with a CPU speed of 2.2GHz. Samsung has not officially disclosed the processor model used in this tablet. The device is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.

It boasts an 8MP single rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G,Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet also features Dolby-backed dual speakers.

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+, the newly launched Galaxy Tab A11 packs a 5,100mAh battery. The device measures 8mm in thickness and weighs 337 grams.

FeatureDetails
Display90Hz | 8.7-inch HD+ TFT
ProcessorOcta-core chipset, 2.2GHz CPU speed (Processor name not disclosed)
RAM & StorageUp to 8GB RAM | up to 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD)
Rear Camera8MP single camera with autofocus
Front Camera5MP
Connectivity OptionsWi-Fi
5G
Bluetooth 5.3
GPS
GLONASS
BeiDou
Galileo
QZSS
USB Type-C
3.5mm audio jack
AudioDolby-backed dual speakers
Battery5,100mAh
Dimensions8mm thickness
Weight337 grams
