Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: South Korean tech giant Samsung has quietly launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 in India. It features an 8.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and an 8MP single rear camera. It houses a 5,100mAh battery and runs Android 13. The Galaxy Tab A11 is available in both Wi-Fi and 5G models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11: Price, colour, availability

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Wi-Fi model costs Rs 17,999. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 5G variant is priced at Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 5G model costs Rs 20,999. It is available in Grey and Silver colourways.

Interested customers can purchase the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 via the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores.