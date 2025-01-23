Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Difference Between Price, Specifications, Features, Variants

Hyderabad: Samsung on Wednesday launched its much-awaited Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone alongside Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. The new flagship smartphone features a flat and thin design, the latest Qualcomm processor, and upgraded AI features. We are taking a closer look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra to help users determine whether the new flagship is worth their money. For this, we are comparing its various aspects, such as design, display, chipset, camera, battery, and more with the predecessor-- Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung S24 Ultra: Price and Variants

Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra are available in three storage options-- 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, all paired with 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,41,999, and Rs 1,65,999 for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,21,999, Rs 1,31,999, and Rs 1,51,999 for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, respectively. This indicates that the latest flagship is Rs 8,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 14,000 costlier than its predecessor for the respective storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung S24 Ultra: Specifications and Features

Design: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra now comes with a slight curve on its edges instead of a rectangular design found on its predecessor.

Display: The Galaxy S25 Ultra offered a negligibly wider screen compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The latest flagship comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch screen with the same specifications as the new model.

Processor: The new smartphone comes with a newer 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, marking a performance boost over the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Galaxy AI features: AI features such as Circle to Search, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Interpreter, Call Assist, Writing Assist, Photo Assist, and Drawing Assist; found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra have been enhanced in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Apart from these, additional AI features such as Now Brief and seamless AI actions have been integrated across all the apps in the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The new AI features are part of the One UI 7 based on Android 15. These features are expected to make their way to the predecessor with a software upgrade.

Camera: The Galaxy S25 Ultra now comes with a 50MP ultra-wide camera upgrading over the 12MP sensor present in the S24 Ultra. Other lenses on both devices stay the same, including the 200MP main rear camera, a 50 telephoto lens, and another 10MP telephoto lens. Both devices feature a 12MP front-facing camera.

Battery: Both flagship devices pack in a 5,000mAh battery but the S25 Ultra claims to offer a video playback time of up to 31 hours compared to its predecessor S24 Ultra which is supposed to offer up to 30 hours of video playback.

Weight: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra weighs 218g compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra which weighs 232g, highlighting that the successor is 14g lighter.

Colours: Both handsets are available in seven different shades, out of which three are exclusively available on the official website. Notably, both phones have Titanium Black and Titanium Gray as common shades but give out a unique finish. The Samsung S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Whitesilver. Meanwhile, the S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black, and Titanium Yellow colours.

The Samsung.com Exclusive colours include Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Jadegreen, and Titanium Pinkgold for the S25 Ultra, whereas the S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange colours.