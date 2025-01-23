Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launches With AI Magic: India Price, Specifications, Features, More

Hyderabad: Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy S25 Series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025. The new lineup, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making it the first set of devices from the South Korean tech giant to come equipped with Qualcomm's flagship processor.
The new Galaxy S25 Series comes with an AI-integrated One UI 7 based on Android 15, featuring a bunch of new-gen AI capabilities, such as Now Brief that offers personalised summaries, Now bar on the lock screen that surfaces important information inside a coloured pill, support for Google's Gemini AI assistant, and more. The lineup also features other AI-powered features, such as circle to search, call transcripts, writing assistance, and other previously available AI features.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India Pricing
The Galaxy S25 starts at Rs 80,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and costs Rs 92,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It will be available in Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, and Mint colour options.
The Galaxy S25+ starts at Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and costs Rs 1,11,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. It will be available in Navy and Silver Shadow colour options.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,29,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 12GB + 512GB is priced at Rs 1,41,999 and the 12GB + 1TB variant costs Rs 1,65,999. The device comes in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Black colours.
Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ specifications
Display: The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ features a slightly bigger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with the same specifications as the standard model.
Processor: Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Camera: Both devices feature a 50MP primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Both phones also feature a 12MP selfie camera on the front.
Battery and charging: The Galaxy S25 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare. The Galaxy S25+ features a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and the same wireless charging standards.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications
Display: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 2,600nits peak brightness, and a Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. The device has slightly rounded corners and a slightly bigger display compared to S24 Ultra's 6.8-inch screen.
Processor: The Ultra model comes equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
Cameras: The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 200MP primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and OIS. It is paired with a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, it sports a 12MP selfie camera.
Battery and charging: Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. It also supports 15W wireless charging charging and Wireless PowerShare support just like the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+.