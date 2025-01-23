ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launches With AI Magic: India Price, Specifications, Features, More

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series is now official in India and in global markets ( Samsung )

Hyderabad: Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy S25 Series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025. The new lineup, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making it the first set of devices from the South Korean tech giant to come equipped with Qualcomm's flagship processor.

The new Galaxy S25 Series comes with an AI-integrated One UI 7 based on Android 15, featuring a bunch of new-gen AI capabilities, such as Now Brief that offers personalised summaries, Now bar on the lock screen that surfaces important information inside a coloured pill, support for Google's Gemini AI assistant, and more. The lineup also features other AI-powered features, such as circle to search, call transcripts, writing assistance, and other previously available AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India Pricing

The Galaxy S25 starts at Rs 80,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and costs Rs 92,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It will be available in Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, and Mint colour options.

The Galaxy S25+ starts at Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and costs Rs 1,11,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. It will be available in Navy and Silver Shadow colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,29,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 12GB + 512GB is priced at Rs 1,41,999 and the 12GB + 1TB variant costs Rs 1,65,999. The device comes in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ specifications

Display: The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ features a slightly bigger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with the same specifications as the standard model.