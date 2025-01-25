Samsung Galaxy S25 Series - India vs Global Prices: Where's the Best Bargain?

Hyderabad: Samsung has finally launched its much-awaited Galaxy S25 series and started taking pre-orders for the new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. Since the lineup is available globally, one might be curious about the price differences between India and other parts of the world.
We are comparing India prices of the Galaxy S25 Series models with prices in the US, the UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, China, and more, to determine where the device is the cheapest. This information might be helpful if you can have your friends or family overseas send the device back home.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India Prices
The Samsung Galaxy S25 starts at Rs 80,999 in India for the 12GB + 256GB variant whereas the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 92,999. The Galaxy S25 Plus is priced at Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version and Rs 1,11,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is offered in three storage variants-- 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB, priced at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,41,999, and Rs 1,65,999, respectively.
Here’s a quick look at the Indian price of the Galaxy 25 series against countries such as the US, UK, Dubai, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: US Prices
The US stands as the most affordable place in the world for purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The price difference with India is substantial, especially for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
|Models
|U.S. Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (base variant)
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|$799.99
|68,947.02
|12,051.98 (Cheaper)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|$999.99
|86,183.99
|13,815.01 (Cheaper)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|$1,299.99
|1,12,039.44
|17,959.56 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: UK Prices
Buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 series from the UK is more expensive with the Galaxy S25 having a price difference of almost Rs 11,423.13.
|Models
|UK Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (base variant)
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|£859
|92,422.13
|-11,423.13 (Costlier)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|£999
|10,7485.11
|-7,486.11 (Costlier)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|£1,249
|1,34,383.28
|-4,384.28 (Costlier)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: UAE Prices
In the UAE, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is about Rs 10,328.17 cheaper compared to India.
|Models
|UAE Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (base variant)
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|3,449 AED
|80,946.20
|52.8 (Cheaper)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|3,899 AED
|91,507.46
|8,491.54 (Cheaper)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|5,099 AED
|1,19,670.83
|10,328.17 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Australia Prices
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra which starts at AU$2,149, is Rs 13,020.03 cheaper compared to India.
|Models
|Australia Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (base variant)
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|AU$1,399
|76,153.36
|4,845.64 (Cheaper)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|AU$1,699
|92,483.60
|7,515.4 (Cheaper)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|AU$2,149
|1,16,978.97
|13,020.03 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Canada Prices
In Canada, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,918.99 (CAD) and is Rs 14,663.94 cheaper compared to India.
|Models
|Canada Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (base variant)
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|$1,288.99 (CAD)
|77,470.83
|3,528.17 (Cheaper)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|$1,438.99 (CAD)
|86,486.12
|13,512.88 (Cheaper)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|$1,918.99 (CAD)
|1,15,335.06
|14,663.94 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: China Prices
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is cheaper in China as compared to India.
|Models
|China Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (base variant)
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|¥6,499
|77,286.43
|3,712.57 (Cheaper)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|¥7,499
|89,178.48
|10,820.52 (Cheaper)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|¥10,199
|1,21,287.02
|8,711.98 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: France Prices
All the Galaxy S25 series models are costlier to buy in France.
|Models
|France Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (base variant)
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|962.05 €
|87,037.63
|-6,038.63 (Costlier)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|1,172.05 €
|10,6036.54
|-6,037.54 (Costlier)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|1,472.05 €
|1,33,177.84
|-3,178.84 (Costlier)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Germany Prices
All models of the Galaxy S25 series are costly in Germany compared to India.
|Models
|Germany Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (base variant)
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|959.00 €
|86,761.69
|-5,762.69 (Costlier)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|1,149.00 €
|1,03,951.18
|-3,952.18 (Costlier)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|1,449.00 €
|1,31,092.48
|-1,093.48 (Costlier)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Malaysia Prices
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Malaysia is Rs 8,819.2 cheaper.
|Models
|Malaysia Prices
|INR Convert
|Price Difference (base variant)
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|RM 3,999
|80779.80
|219.2 (Cheaper)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|RM 4,999
|100979.80
|-980.8 (Costlier)
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|RM 5,999
|121179.80
|8,819.2 (Cheaper)
To summarise, the Galaxy S25 Series is the cheapest in the US and helps you save some cash compared to other markets. Meanwhile, the lineup is costliest in Europe.