Samsung Galaxy S25 Series - India vs Global Prices: Where's the Best Bargain?

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Series is official in India and globally. Here is a look at the pricing differences worldwide.

Samsung S25 Series Price Comparison Around The World: A Quick Buying Guide
Samsung S25 Series Price Comparison. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Samsung)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

Hyderabad: Samsung has finally launched its much-awaited Galaxy S25 series and started taking pre-orders for the new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. Since the lineup is available globally, one might be curious about the price differences between India and other parts of the world.

We are comparing India prices of the Galaxy S25 Series models with prices in the US, the UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, China, and more, to determine where the device is the cheapest. This information might be helpful if you can have your friends or family overseas send the device back home.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India Prices

The Samsung Galaxy S25 starts at Rs 80,999 in India for the 12GB + 256GB variant whereas the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 92,999. The Galaxy S25 Plus is priced at Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version and Rs 1,11,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is offered in three storage variants-- 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB, priced at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,41,999, and Rs 1,65,999, respectively.

Here’s a quick look at the Indian price of the Galaxy 25 series against countries such as the US, UK, Dubai, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: US Prices

The US stands as the most affordable place in the world for purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The price difference with India is substantial, especially for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

ModelsU.S. PricesINR ConvertPrice Difference (base variant)
Samsung Galaxy S25$799.9968,947.0212,051.98 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus$999.9986,183.9913,815.01 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra$1,299.991,12,039.4417,959.56 (Cheaper)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: UK Prices

Buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 series from the UK is more expensive with the Galaxy S25 having a price difference of almost Rs 11,423.13.

ModelsUK Prices INR Convert Price Difference (base variant)
Samsung Galaxy S25 £859 92,422.13-11,423.13 (Costlier)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus £999 10,7485.11 -7,486.11 (Costlier)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra £1,249 1,34,383.28 -4,384.28 (Costlier)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: UAE Prices

In the UAE, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is about Rs 10,328.17 cheaper compared to India.

ModelsUAE Prices INR ConvertPrice Difference (base variant)
Samsung Galaxy S253,449 AED80,946.20 52.8 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus3,899 AED91,507.46 8,491.54 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra5,099 AED 1,19,670.83 10,328.17 (Cheaper)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Australia Prices

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra which starts at AU$2,149, is Rs 13,020.03 cheaper compared to India.

ModelsAustralia PricesINR Convert Price Difference (base variant)
Samsung Galaxy S25 AU$1,39976,153.36 4,845.64 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 PlusAU$1,699 92,483.60 7,515.4 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 UltraAU$2,1491,16,978.97 13,020.03 (Cheaper)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Canada Prices

In Canada, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,918.99 (CAD) and is Rs 14,663.94 cheaper compared to India.

ModelsCanada PricesINR Convert Price Difference (base variant)
Samsung Galaxy S25 $1,288.99 (CAD)77,470.83 3,528.17 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus$1,438.99 (CAD)86,486.12 13,512.88 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra$1,918.99 (CAD)1,15,335.06 14,663.94 (Cheaper)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: China Prices

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is cheaper in China as compared to India.

ModelsChina Prices INR ConvertPrice Difference (base variant)
Samsung Galaxy S25 ¥6,499 77,286.43 3,712.57 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus¥7,499 89,178.48 10,820.52 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra¥10,199 1,21,287.02 8,711.98 (Cheaper)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: France Prices

All the Galaxy S25 series models are costlier to buy in France.

ModelsFrance Prices INR ConvertPrice Difference (base variant)
Samsung Galaxy S25 962.05 € 87,037.63 -6,038.63 (Costlier)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus1,172.05 € 10,6036.54 -6,037.54 (Costlier)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra1,472.05 € 1,33,177.84-3,178.84 (Costlier)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Germany Prices

All models of the Galaxy S25 series are costly in Germany compared to India.

ModelsGermany Prices INR ConvertPrice Difference (base variant)
Samsung Galaxy S25 959.00 € 86,761.69 -5,762.69 (Costlier)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus1,149.00 € 1,03,951.18 -3,952.18 (Costlier)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra1,449.00 €1,31,092.48-1,093.48 (Costlier)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Malaysia Prices

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Malaysia is Rs 8,819.2 cheaper.

ModelsMalaysia Prices INR ConvertPrice Difference (base variant)
Samsung Galaxy S25 RM 3,99980779.80219.2 (Cheaper)
Samsung Galaxy S25 PlusRM 4,999100979.80-980.8 (Costlier)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra RM 5,999121179.808,819.2 (Cheaper)

To summarise, the Galaxy S25 Series is the cheapest in the US and helps you save some cash compared to other markets. Meanwhile, the lineup is costliest in Europe.

