Samsung Galaxy S25 Series - India vs Global Prices: Where's the Best Bargain?

Hyderabad: Samsung has finally launched its much-awaited Galaxy S25 series and started taking pre-orders for the new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. Since the lineup is available globally, one might be curious about the price differences between India and other parts of the world.

We are comparing India prices of the Galaxy S25 Series models with prices in the US, the UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, China, and more, to determine where the device is the cheapest. This information might be helpful if you can have your friends or family overseas send the device back home.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India Prices

The Samsung Galaxy S25 starts at Rs 80,999 in India for the 12GB + 256GB variant whereas the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 92,999. The Galaxy S25 Plus is priced at Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version and Rs 1,11,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is offered in three storage variants-- 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB, priced at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,41,999, and Rs 1,65,999, respectively.

Here’s a quick look at the Indian price of the Galaxy 25 series against countries such as the US, UK, Dubai, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: US Prices

The US stands as the most affordable place in the world for purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The price difference with India is substantial, especially for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Models U.S. Prices INR Convert Price Difference (base variant) Samsung Galaxy S25 $799.99 68,947.02 12,051.98 (Cheaper) Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus $999.99 86,183.99 13,815.01 (Cheaper) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $1,299.99 1,12,039.44 17,959.56 (Cheaper)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: UK Prices

Buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 series from the UK is more expensive with the Galaxy S25 having a price difference of almost Rs 11,423.13.

Models UK Prices INR Convert Price Difference (base variant) Samsung Galaxy S25 £859 92,422.13 -11,423.13 (Costlier) Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus £999 10,7485.11 -7,486.11 (Costlier) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra £1,249 1,34,383.28 -4,384.28 (Costlier)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: UAE Prices