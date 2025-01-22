Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead Of Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Hyderabad: Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, 2025, with new AI-powered features. However, the said features have been allegedly leaked ahead of the official announcement, courtesy of Evan Blass. The tipster shared a promotional-looking video, which highlights several of the upcoming AI features for the Galaxy S25 series.

At the beginning of the video, the Galaxy AI logo is displayed, indicating that the new AI features will be part of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. The clip then shows people using these AI features in various real-life scenarios.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Leaked Galaxy AI Features

The first feature showcased in the video is 'Brief Now', which provides users with insights based on their smartphone and other Galaxy device usage. The video also shows that these insights are displayed on the lock screen within rectangular cards, which reveal more information when tapped.

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup will feature improved integration of Google's Gemini AI with several first-party Samsung apps. The leaked video demonstrates how a user can instruct Gemini AI to “find a pet-friendly Italian restaurant with outdoor seating nearby and text it to Tony". This indicates that the Galaxy S25 series using Gemini can break down complex multi-step tasks, fetch relevant information, and follow them step-by-step.

Pixel-styled Audio Eraser feature (Image Credit: Evan Blass)

Moreover, the leaked video showcases a new AI-powered Night Video mode, described as "capture your evening out in vivid detail". This feature records brighter videos with reduced noise and greater details. However, it is still unclear how this differs from the existing Night Mode in Galaxy smartphones.

At the end of the video, a Pixel-style Audio Eraser feature is showcased. This feature can identify and automatically separate sounds from different sources. Once separated, users can control the audio levels of these isolated sources and manually adjust them. It allows for adjustments of voice, music, wind, crowd noise, and more. Notably, the video highlights that this feature is compatible with common video formats in the Gallery app.

The leaked video suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series could include new AI features, but this has not been officially announced. Confirmation will only come after Samsung's official announcement at the event.