ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched At The Galaxy Event 2025: Specifications, Pricing

The pricing, RAM, and storage configurations of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE differ from region to region.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched At The Galaxy Event 2025: Specifications, Pricing
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is powered by Exynos 2400 chipset. (Image Credit: Samsung)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 4, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded the Galaxy S25 lineup by introducing the Galaxy S25 FE at the Galaxy Event 2025. The new Galaxy S25 FE sports a 120Hz FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, an Exynos 2400 SoC, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging support. It runs OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Price, availability
According to the Samsung US website, the Galaxy S25 FE comes in two storage configurations: 128GB and 256GB. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at $650 (around Rs 57,000), and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs $710 (around Rs 62,000). It comes in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White colours.

Notably, Samsung has highlighted that the pricing of the Galaxy S25 FE will differ from region to region. The pricing details for the India model are expected to be announced soon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. It is powered by a 4nm Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. It features a 12MP camera at the front for taking selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging and WPC-compatible wireless charging. It runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16 with seven years of OS and security updates.

The Galaxy S25 FE comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It comes with a six-month free access to Google AI Pro. Other AI features included in the device are Google’s Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Now Bar, Now Brief, Low noise mode, Generative Edit, Instant Slow-mo, Audio Eraser, Auto Trim and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications
Display6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz RR
Processor4nm Exynos 2400 chipset
RAM & Storage8GB RAM, up to 512GB internal storage
Rear CamerasTriple setup: 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto (3x zoom)
Front Camera12MP selfie camera
Battery4,900mAh with 45W fast charging
Operating SystemOneUI 8 based on Android 16
Updates7 years of OS and security updates
Ingress ProtectionIP68 rating
Also Read: Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched As The World's Slimmest 3D Curved 5G Smartphone: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded the Galaxy S25 lineup by introducing the Galaxy S25 FE at the Galaxy Event 2025. The new Galaxy S25 FE sports a 120Hz FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, an Exynos 2400 SoC, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging support. It runs OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Price, availability
According to the Samsung US website, the Galaxy S25 FE comes in two storage configurations: 128GB and 256GB. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at $650 (around Rs 57,000), and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs $710 (around Rs 62,000). It comes in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White colours.

Notably, Samsung has highlighted that the pricing of the Galaxy S25 FE will differ from region to region. The pricing details for the India model are expected to be announced soon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. It is powered by a 4nm Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. It features a 12MP camera at the front for taking selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging and WPC-compatible wireless charging. It runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16 with seven years of OS and security updates.

The Galaxy S25 FE comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It comes with a six-month free access to Google AI Pro. Other AI features included in the device are Google’s Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Now Bar, Now Brief, Low noise mode, Generative Edit, Instant Slow-mo, Audio Eraser, Auto Trim and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications
Display6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz RR
Processor4nm Exynos 2400 chipset
RAM & Storage8GB RAM, up to 512GB internal storage
Rear CamerasTriple setup: 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto (3x zoom)
Front Camera12MP selfie camera
Battery4,900mAh with 45W fast charging
Operating SystemOneUI 8 based on Android 16
Updates7 years of OS and security updates
Ingress ProtectionIP68 rating
Also Read: Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched As The World's Slimmest 3D Curved 5G Smartphone: Price, Specifications

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAMSUNG GALAXY S25 FE PRICESAMSUNG GALAXY S25 FE SPECSSAMSUNG GALAXY S25 FE AVAILABILITYSAMSUNGSAMSUNG GALAXY S25 FE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.