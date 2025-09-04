Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched At The Galaxy Event 2025: Specifications, Pricing

Hyderabad: Samsung has expanded the Galaxy S25 lineup by introducing the Galaxy S25 FE at the Galaxy Event 2025. The new Galaxy S25 FE sports a 120Hz FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, an Exynos 2400 SoC, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging support. It runs OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Price, availability

According to the Samsung US website, the Galaxy S25 FE comes in two storage configurations: 128GB and 256GB. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at $650 (around Rs 57,000), and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs $710 (around Rs 62,000). It comes in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White colours.

Notably, Samsung has highlighted that the pricing of the Galaxy S25 FE will differ from region to region. The pricing details for the India model are expected to be announced soon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. It is powered by a 4nm Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. It features a 12MP camera at the front for taking selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging and WPC-compatible wireless charging. It runs on OneUI 8 based on Android 16 with seven years of OS and security updates.

The Galaxy S25 FE comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It comes with a six-month free access to Google AI Pro. Other AI features included in the device are Google’s Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Now Bar, Now Brief, Low noise mode, Generative Edit, Instant Slow-mo, Audio Eraser, Auto Trim and more.