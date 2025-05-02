Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications, Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: A major leak regarding the specifications and prices of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has surfaced on the internet. The handset was showcased along with other Samsung Galaxy S25 series at the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event held in January this year. It is expected that the upcoming device could be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as other S25 series models. It could also feature two rear cameras instead of three.

Samsung S25 Edge: Leaked Specifications

WinFuture, a German publication, published a report which reveals the specifications and prices of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. According to the report, the handset will feature a 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120 pixels) AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. As the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be the slimmest smartphone in the Galaxy S25 family, the phone will have a thickness of just 5.85mm and weigh 163 grams, making it the thinnest Galaxy S model to date.

It is reported that the S25 Edge will have a titanium frame with glass on the front and back, which would be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, respectively. The handset could likely have an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaked Colour Options (Image Credit: WinFuture)

It is expected that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, similar to other models in the S25 family, and possibly be paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy S25 Edge might come with a dual-camera setup, which would include a 200MP primary rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 85-degree field of view (FoV) and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FoV. A 12MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree FoV could likely be present at the front. The upcoming thin phone could feature a 3900mAh battery.

Samsung S25 Edge: Leaked Price

The Samsung S25 Edge is expected to arrive in two storage variants. As per the report, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will be priced at EUR 1,249 (around Rs 1.19 lakh), and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage will cost EUR 1,369 (around Rs 1.30 lakh). This pricing for the upcoming smartphone would potentially place it between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is reported that the phone could be available in three shades: Titanium JetBlack, Titanium IcyBlue, and Titanium Silver.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Possibly To Launch In April: What To Expect