Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung's Thinnest Smartphone With 200MP Camera, Flagship Chip Launched In India

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the Galaxy S25 Edge, the newest and slimmest member of its flagship S25 series. The new device features a 5.8mm thin build, a dual rear camera setup led by a 200 MP primary camera, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset customised for Galaxy.

Weighing just 163 grams, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a titanium frame, reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back of the device. The Galaxy S25 Edge is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It runs One UI 7, powered by Galaxy AI and Gemini integration.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available starting at $1,099 in the US. It will be available from May 23, 2025, with pre-orders starting today (May 13). Samsung has yet to announce the Indian price of the device. Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with support for 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz), Vision Booster, and adaptive colour tone. The phone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset customised for Galaxy, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It ships with One UI 7 based on Android 15.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes integrated with Galaxy AI and Gemini (Image Credits: Samsung)

Samsung says that the new Edge device features ProScaler for AI image processing, delivering a substantial improvement in display image scaling quality. Just like other devices of the S25 series, the new model comes integrated with AI agents that work across apps. Samsung has also made some upgrades to the AI system, adding third-party app integration to Now Brief and Now Bar. In addition to Galaxy AI, the S25 Edge also features Gemini integration.

The 5.8 mm-thin device sports a dual rear camera at the back, led by a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 2x optical zoom. The module sports a 12MP ultrawide camera as well. The new Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 12MP selfie camera on the front, placed in a centre-aligned punch hole, just like the rest of the models in the S25 series.

The 163-gram phone is backed by a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging, which claims to charge the device in around 30 minutes. Notably, the charger is sold separately. The Galaxy S25 is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance and comes with Samsung Knox Vault for security.