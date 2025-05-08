Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Confirmed, Will Feature A 200MP Primary Camera

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced that it will officially unveil the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. In a blog post, the company mentions how the upcoming smartphone will be a breakthrough in the Samsung S series, featuring a flagship-level chipset to ensure top-tier performance and accompanied by Galaxy AI and a flagship-level camera setup.

The South Korean tech giant states that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will set a new standard and unlock a new era of growth for the mobile industry. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was showcased at the Samsung Unpacked Event 2025, which was held in January this year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Launch Date, Time, and Where to Watch

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched on May 13, 2025, at 1:00 PM IST. The event can be watched live via the company’s official YouTube channel. Pre-registrations for the upcoming device are live, and interested buyers can do so via the official website.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Confirmed Specifications

Even though the full details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have not yet been revealed, the blog post states a few key details to get an idea about the upcoming smartphone. It has clearly been stated that the new smartphone will feature a 200MP main rear camera, similar to the one on the flagship handset, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The device will have the latest Galaxy AI features and could come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is not yet confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected Specifications

It is expected that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge handset could feature a titanium frame and a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The handset could sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K (3120 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. It could come in 12GB of RAM, paired with 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

