Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India Launch: Where To Watch Live, Expected Specifications, India Price

Hyderabad: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is scheduled to launch in India on May 13, 2025. The super slim flagship smartphone from the South Korean giant is one of the most anticipated devices of the year, alongside phones like the iPhone 17 Air. The Galaxy S25 Edge is also part of the compact and slim smartphone trend, which apparently has the industry in a hold with brands trying to offer comfortable-to-hold devices, which also includes CMF Phone 2 Pro and the upcoming OnePlus 13s.

The Galaxy S25 Edge from Samsung was first teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2025, right after the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. The brand has already revealed its design, thickness, weight, and camera. Other specifications have been subjected to leaks, giving us a complete picture of the upcoming device. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Where to Watch the Launch Live

The official livestream of the Galaxy S25 Edge launch, titled—Beyond Slim, is scheduled for May 13, 2025, at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The livestream video will be accessible via samsung.com as well as Samsung's official YouTube channel (embedded below):

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected Specifications

Display and Design: The Galaxy S25 Edge has been confirmed to measure just 5.8mm in thickness and feature a slim camera bump. The device weighs 170 grams, making it one of the most lightweight smartphones on the market post-launch. We don't know yet whether S25 Edge will use a titanium frame like the S25 Ultra model or stick with an aluminium frame like the S25 and S25 Plus. The upcoming smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has been confirmed to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection.

Performance and OS: The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It may also feature Samsung's in-house Exynos chipset. The phone could come with at least 12GB of RAM, paired with 256GB to 1TB of storage. The device is expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. It could pack a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Dual Rear Cameras: The Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly feature a 200MP main sensor, which could possibly be a tweaked version of the S25 Ultra's ISOCELL HP2 sensor. The second sensor on the back could be an ultrawide camera or a telephoto lens. Due to the slim form factor, Samsung might have to reimagine the entire lens assembly while maintaining a flagship-level photography experience.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected Price

Specifications-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to sit between the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It could also follow the same designation for pricing, making it fetch a price tag around Rs 1,10,000 for a possible variant of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.