Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Possibly To Launch In April: What To Expect

Hyderabad: Samsung is reportedly preparing for the release of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone and Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet. South Korean publication Seoul Economic Daily reports that Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16, 2025. The sales are likely to begin in May 2025.

Both devices were recently spotted on Geekbench ahead of their expected launch next month. According to the listing, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet will be powered by an Exynos 1580 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to Expect?

The upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge was showcased at the recently held MWC 2025. The handset, while on display, showcased a sleek flat-frame design with a frosted glass back. It features a redesigned rear camera setup, which will likely set this device apart from other S25 models. The camera setup would include dual sensors arranged on a raised vertical section.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be slimmer than the standard Galaxy S25 smartphone. It will measure around 5.84mm in thickness and will be lighter than the other models in the lineup. The slim design could likely be achieved due to adjustments done in battery capacity and camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, which is similar to the size of Galaxy S25 Plus. Moreover, the phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and may come equipped with a smaller 3,786mAh battery. The handset is expected to boast a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary rear sensor, likely to be taken from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and include a 12MP ultra-wide lens as well. The upcoming device would likely omit the dedicated telephoto sensor. Notably, the smartphone would run OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: What to Expect?

As per a report by 9To5Google, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE could sport a 10.9-inch display with a 2,304 x 1,440 pixels resolution. However, the type of display that the tablet will have is not yet clear. It will likely be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset, which could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which could likely be expandable via a microSD memory card.

The upcoming tablet may feature a single 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera. It may come equipped with an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The upcoming device would likely have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a metal body and S Pen functionality support. It is speculated to be priced at around €579 (approximately Rs 53,000).