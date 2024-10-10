Samsung Galaxy S25 Could Ditch Qualcomm And Exynos Chips For MediaTek Dimensity 9400

Hyderabad: Samsung's flagship smartphones have a complicated relationship with the processor as the company keeps switching between Qualcomm and its in-house Exynos mobile platform, offering consumers different chipsets based on their region and the model they select. However, the company appears to be ditching both in favour of the top-end MediaTek mobile platform for its upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

A user @negativeonehero on X (formerly Twitter) spotted the information in a Google blog about "AlphaChip'. It says, “External organizations are also adopting and building on AlphaChip. For example, MediaTek, one of the top chip design companies in the world, extended AlphaChip to accelerate the development of their most advanced chips — like the Dimensity Flagship 5G used in Samsung mobile phones — while improving power, performance, and chip area."

This suggests that the Galaxy S25 series will come equipped with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. This processor is based on TSMC’s 3nm process and features improvements in performance across the CPU, GPU, and AI capabilities.

Since we have already come across reports of Galaxy S25 Ultra featuring the upcoming Snapdragon flagship chip from Qualcomm, it is safe to assume that Samsung might be planning to switch to MediaTek chipset for the standard Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+.

The upcoming Galaxy S25 is expected to arrive with a more rounded frame, thinner bezels, and a lighter titanium frame. It could sport the same camera setup and battery capacity as the Galaxy S24. Notably, the current model features a 50MP primary camera alongside a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.