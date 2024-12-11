Samsung Launches Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition In India: Price, Features, Where to Buy

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Enterprise Edition of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 smartphones in India. The highlight of the Enterprise edition is its 3-year device warranty and 7-year firmware updates. Both the S24 and S24 Ultra devices come with Galaxy AI features and get a year's subscription for Knox Suite.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition: Price and Where to Buy

The special edition S24 model is priced at Rs 78,999 in India. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in an Onyx Black colour option. On the other hand, the S24 Ultra is priced at Rs 96,749 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is available in a Titanium Black shade. Currently, these phones can be bought online through the brand's Corporate+ Program Portal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition: Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise edition come with a warranty of 3 years on the device, a year's subscription to Samsung's Knox Suite-- with a 50 per cent subsidised price for the subscription from the second year onwards, and a confirmed 7-year OS updates with security patch fixes and protection against malware threat. Moreover, these devices will have Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search on Google, Live Translate, Interpreter, Transcript Assist, and Chat Assist.

On the specs part, these devices are identical to the standard models. The Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, draws power from Exynos 2400 SoC, and is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. The higher spec model, S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. The S24 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8-Gen 3 chipset and sports a 5,000 mAh battery.

The S24 comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary wide sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. Meanwhile, the S24 Ultra comes with a quad camera setup led by a 200MP primary wide sensor and paired to a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and two telephoto lenses of 10MP and 50MP resolutions.