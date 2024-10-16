Samsung Galaxy Ring Launched In India For Rs 38,999: Features, Availability, More

Hyderabad: Samsung has officially introduced its first-ever smart ring in India. The Galaxy Ring from South Korean tech giant is priced at Rs 38,999, and will be available to buy in India via Samsung’s official website and select retail stores, including Amazon and Flipkart.

The Galaxy Ring is one of the most expensive smart rings available in the country, which appears to be the reason Samsung is offering a 24 months no-cost EMI plan for the wearable gadget, making it available for Rs 1,625 per month. Additionally, Samsung is offering a 25W Travel Adapter to customers who buy the Galaxy Ring until October 18, 2024.

The new smart ring from Samsung arrives in three colour options– Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. It arrives in nine different sizes from Size 5 to Size 13 and is meant to fit like a traditional ring. Customers can also get a sizing kit from Samsung to verify the best fit before purchasing the device.

Notably, the Galaxy Ring is quite light-weight with the smallest size weighing just 2.3 grams. It measures 7.0 mm in width. The weight of the Galaxy Ring goes up to 3 grams for the biggest size. It features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can survive depths of up to 100 metres with its 10ATM rating.

The Galaxy Ring features “advanced sensors” for 24/7 health monitoring and help provide AI-driven insights into a user’s lifestyle patterns and manage their health goals. The data from smart ring can be integrated into Samsung Health without requiring a subscription. It also features sleep analysis, which includes metrics like movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate, and more alongside snoring analysis. Other features of the Galaxy Ring include evaluation of Activity, Heart Rate, Workout Detection, Gesture Controls, and more.