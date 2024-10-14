ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Ring India Launch Confirmed As Pre-reservations Go Live For Rs 1,999

Samsung is finally bringing the Galaxy Ring in India. The wearable gadget is now available for pre-reservations via the Samsung India website for a limited time of 24 hours, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The company is also providing offers and benefits for those who pre-order the device.

The Galaxy Ring was announced in July 2024 alongside Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. Packed with health and fitness features, the wearable device arrives in three finishes and nine sizes.

Samsung Galaxy Ring pre-reservations

The Galaxy Ring is available for pre-reservations for a refundable token amount of Rs 1,999 via Samsung India website. Pre-booking offers a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 4,999. Additionally, consumers pre-reserving the device will not be required to pay any subscription fee and they also get the ring with a charging case and data cable.