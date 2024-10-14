Samsung Galaxy Ring India Launch Confirmed As Pre-reservations Go Live For Rs 1,999

Samsung is finally bringing the Galaxy Ring in India. The wearable gadget is now available for pre-reservations via the Samsung India website for a limited time of 24 hours, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The company is also providing offers and benefits for those who pre-order the device.
The Galaxy Ring was announced in July 2024 alongside Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. Packed with health and fitness features, the wearable device arrives in three finishes and nine sizes.
Samsung Galaxy Ring pre-reservations
The Galaxy Ring is available for pre-reservations for a refundable token amount of Rs 1,999 via Samsung India website. Pre-booking offers a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 4,999. Additionally, consumers pre-reserving the device will not be required to pay any subscription fee and they also get the ring with a charging case and data cable.
Galaxy AI—now on your finger. Introducing the Galaxy Ring. Just wear, set, and forget. With no need for a subscription, just unlock the power of 24/7 personalized health experience. Supported on Android phones, including our beloved Galaxy.
The Galaxy Ring costs $399 globally, which translates to around Rs 34,000 in India. Samsung has not revealed the official India price of the wearable gadget. It is offered in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold colours.
The ring is expected to arrive in sizes 5 to 13, the same as its global counterpart. Samsung will also extend the option of a sizing kit to help customers device on the perfect fit for the ring.
The Galaxy Ring features a titanium construct with an IP68 rating and a 10ATM rating. The smallest size weighs 2.3 grams and measures 7mm in width. The ring claims to last up to seven days on a single charge.