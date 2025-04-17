Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 120Hz Display, 50MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung on Thursday launched the Galaxy M56 5G smartphone in India. The device arrives in a single RAM and storage option and features a 7.2mm thin profile, which is said to be 30 per cent slimmer than the preceding Galaxy M55 5G. Other highlights of the new Galaxy M56 5G smartphone include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: India Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB option. The device will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Samsung India website starting April 23 at 12:00 PM IST.

The handset will be available in Black and Light Green colour options. Consumers can avail of a Rs 3,000 instant discount on the purchase of the device via HDFC bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G features a 6.73-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. The device draws power from an unnamed octa-core processor (2.75GHz, 2GHz), paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new Galaxy smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The camera system supports up to 10x digital zoom and 4K video recording at 30fps. The handset sports a 12MP selfie camera on the front.

The Galaxy M56 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. It runs Android 15 with One UI skin on top. Samsung is offering six years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset.

Feature Specification Display 6.73-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus, 120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster support Processor Unnamed octa-core (2.75GHz, 2GHz) RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage Rear Camera Setup 50MP primary (OIS), 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro Camera Features 10x digital zoom, 4K video recording at 30fps Front Camera 12MP selfie camera Battery 5,000mAh with 45W wired charging support Operating System Android 15 with One UI skin Software Updates 6 years of major OS upgrades, 6 years of security updates

Also read: Samsung Leads Global Smartphone Market In Q1 2025, Apple Holds Second Position: Canalys