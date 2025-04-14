Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of April 17 Launch

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G smartphone in India. The design and several key features of the handset are revealed. Samsung claims that the upcoming smartphone will be 30 per cent slimmer than its predecessor. After the launch, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will be the successor to the Galaxy M55 5G in India. Notably, the upcoming phone was previously spotted on a popular benchmarking website, which mentioned details regarding key features such as processor, RAM and OS.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: India Launch

According to an X post shared by Samsung, the upcoming Samsung handset will be launched in India on April 17, 2025, at 12 PM IST. The device has been confirmed to feature a 7.2 mm thin profile, which is 0.6mm thinner than its predecessor that stood at 7.8 mm of thickness. The upcoming phone is expected to retain the same weight of 180 grams as its predecessor.

A live microsite published on Amazon confirms that the upcoming smartphone will be available for retail in India on this e-commerce website. The company claims that the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is the thinnest handset in its segment. The promotional poster on the microsite suggested that the phone would likely be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. The handset will likely feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, which is claimed to offer 2-metre fall endurance and 4x better scratch resistance compared to its previous generation. It will feature a sAMOLED+ display with Vision Booster and is claimed to boast 36 per cent slimmer bezels and a 33 per cent brighter display than its predecessor.

The upcoming handset will have a new rear camera design, which includes a raised vertical pill-shaped island. Inside this island, a smaller pill-shaped unit packs the primary and ultra-wide cameras, while the macro lens will be placed below in a circular slot. The revised camera module will hold a 50MP main rear camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Moreover, the rear camera setup is teased to support enhanced night photography. At the front, a 12MP camera is provided with HDR support. Additionally, the upcoming phone could be equipped with AI imaging tools such as an object eraser, image clipper, and more.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-M566B, suggesting that the device will be powered by an Exynos 1480 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset is expected to run Android 15 based on OneUI.