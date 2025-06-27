Samsung Galaxy M36 5G With 120Hz sAMOLED Display, AI Features Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G smartphone in India, expanding the M-series lineup. The new handset features a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. The device runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15. Notably, it is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, launched in India last July.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for its sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Orange Haze, Serene Green, and Velvet Black colourways. As part of the launch offer, the handset is priced at an introductory price of Rs 16,499, which includes a bank discount applicable on select credit cards.

The new handset will be available for purchase starting from July 12, 2025, via the Samsung India official website and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. While the back panel is also made of glass, the South Korean tech giant has not specified its level of protection. Notably, it adopts a waterdrop notch for the front camera, a step back from the punch-hole cutout seen on the Galaxy M35 5G.

The device is powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. A 13MP front-facing camera is also provided.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The new Galaxy M36 5G runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15 with six years of OS upgrades. The device also features AI-powered features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, Gemini Live, and Samsung’s AI tools like Object Eraser, Image Clipper, Edit Suggestion, AI Depth Map, and AI Select.