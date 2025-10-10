Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50MP Camera And 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The new Galaxy M17 5G is a budget smartphone, which starts at an effective price of Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM model.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 3:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has announced a new budget-oriented smartphone, Galaxy M17 5G, in India. The device arrives in two colour options and three RAM variants. The highlights of the device include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and an Exynos 1330 chipset.
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India, Availability
The Galaxy M17 5G starts at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM option costs Rs 13,999 and the 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs 15,499. As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to buy the device at discounted prices. The offer brings the prices down to Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499, and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB variants, respectively.
|Configuration
|Standard Price
|Launch Offer Price
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 12,499
|Rs 11,999
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 13,999
|Rs 13,499
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 15,499
|Rs 14,999
The new Galaxy M17 5G arrives in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colours. It will be available to buy on October 13, 2025, via Amazon, Samsung's India website, and select retail stores.
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications, Features
The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1100 nits HBM peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It draws power from Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The budget device sports a triple rear camera setup at the back, led by a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). While the presence of OIS in this price range is a welcome addition, the rest of the sensors at the back aren't as impressive, considering the phone sports a 5MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the Galaxy M17 5G sports a 13MP selfie camera.
The phone runs Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. The company promises six OS upgrades as well as six years of security updates for the Galaxy M17 5G. The phone also sports a suite of AI features, including Circle to Search and Gemini Live. The handset also supports on-device Voice Mail, Samsung Knox Vault, Voice Focus, and Samsung Wallet.
The Galaxy M17 5G sports an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The phone also supports NFC to enable Tap and Pay with Samsung Wallet.
|Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications
|Display
|6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 1330 chipset
|RAM/Storage
|Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage
|Rear Camera
|50MP (with OIS) + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP macro
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh with 25W wired fast charging
|OS
|Android 15-based One UI 7 | 6 OS upgrades + 6 years of security updates
|AI Features
|Circle to Search, Gemini Live
