ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50MP Camera And 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced a new budget-oriented smartphone, Galaxy M17 5G, in India. The device arrives in two colour options and three RAM variants. The highlights of the device include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and an Exynos 1330 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India, Availability

The Galaxy M17 5G starts at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM option costs Rs 13,999 and the 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs 15,499. As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to buy the device at discounted prices. The offer brings the prices down to Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499, and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB variants, respectively.

Configuration Standard Price Launch Offer Price 4GB + 128GB Rs 12,499 Rs 11,999 6GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 Rs 13,499 8GB + 128GB Rs 15,499 Rs 14,999

The new Galaxy M17 5G arrives in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colours. It will be available to buy on October 13, 2025, via Amazon, Samsung's India website, and select retail stores.