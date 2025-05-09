ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Launched In India With Super Thin 7.2mm Build: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched a new F-series smartphone—Galaxy F56 5G—in India. Measuring just 7.2mm in thickness, the new midrange smartphone from the South Korean giant features an Exynos 1480 processor, a 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery. Other highlights of the device include an LPDDR5X RAM, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and 45W fast charging. Let's take a look at the price, availability, and specifications of the device.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G: India Price, Offers

The Galaxy F56 5G arrives in two storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 30,999.

Samsung is also offering an instant bank-based discount offer worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase of these devices, which bring effective prices down to Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants, respectively.

The new Galaxy F56 5G arrives in Green and Violet colour options. Samsung is also offering an easy EMI option worth Rs 1,556 per month through Samsung Finance+ and leading NBFC partners.