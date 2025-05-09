Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Launched In India With Super Thin 7.2mm Build: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched a new F-series smartphone—Galaxy F56 5G—in India. Measuring just 7.2mm in thickness, the new midrange smartphone from the South Korean giant features an Exynos 1480 processor, a 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery. Other highlights of the device include an LPDDR5X RAM, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and 45W fast charging. Let's take a look at the price, availability, and specifications of the device.
Samsung Galaxy F56 5G: India Price, Offers
The Galaxy F56 5G arrives in two storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 30,999.
Samsung is also offering an instant bank-based discount offer worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase of these devices, which bring effective prices down to Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants, respectively.
The new Galaxy F56 5G arrives in Green and Violet colour options. Samsung is also offering an easy EMI option worth Rs 1,556 per month through Samsung Finance+ and leading NBFC partners.
Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy F56 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster technology, 1,200nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM), and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus coating on the front and rear. The phone draws power from an Exynos 1480 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.
Samsung says that the new device features "flagship-level vapour cooling chamber and high-quality audio and visuals" for a swift mobile gaming experience.
The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device sports a 12MP HDR selfie camera on the front. The rear camera unit offers 2x zoom and can record 4K videos at 30fps in 10-bit HDR. The Galaxy F56 5G also supports multiple AI imaging features, such as object eraser and edit suggestions.
The new Samsung smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The device also comes with Samsung's Knox Vault feature for security and Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay functionality. It runs One UI 7 out of the box and promises six generations of Android upgrades in addition to six years of security updates.
Also read: Vivo Becomes The Top Smartphone Company In India With 20% Market Share, Xiaomi Saw Biggest Decline