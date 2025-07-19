Samsung Galaxy F36 5G With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G in India. The mid-range smartphone features a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 1380 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is priced at Rs 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in three colours: Coral Red, Luxe Violet, and Onyx Black. All three shades feature a leather finish rear panel.

Interested buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on all bank cards when purchasing the handset through Flipkart or Samsung’s official online store. The device will be available from July 29, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Specifications

The new handset features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by a 5nm, octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC, which comes coupled with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU and has a vapour chamber for thermal management. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy F36 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it features a 13MP camera. Notably, the phone can record 4K video via the front and rear cameras.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W of fast wired charging support. The Galaxy F36 5G runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box, which comes with six generations of Android OS updates and six years of security updates. The phone also packs a lot of AI features, which include Google’s Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and AI edit suggestions.