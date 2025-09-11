ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Exynos 1330 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G in India. The handset comes with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 1330 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. It runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box. Moreover, the budget-friendly phone features a 7.5mm thin profile, an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display. It comes with several Galaxy AI features and supports Google Gemini and Circle to Search features.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 17,499. It comes in Neo Black and Violet Pop colours.

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G has a 7.5mm thin body profile. (Image Credit: Flipkart)

The new handset will be available for purchase via Samsung's official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Interested buyers can opt for a cashback of Rs 500 on HDFC Bank cards and UPI transactions. They can also avail a no-cost EMI option for up to six months on the device.