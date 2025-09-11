Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Exynos 1330 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box with 6 years of OS upgrades.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G in India. The handset comes with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 1330 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. It runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box. Moreover, the budget-friendly phone features a 7.5mm thin profile, an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display. It comes with several Galaxy AI features and supports Google Gemini and Circle to Search features.
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Price, availability
The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 17,499. It comes in Neo Black and Violet Pop colours.
The new handset will be available for purchase via Samsung's official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores.
Interested buyers can opt for a cashback of Rs 500 on HDFC Bank cards and UPI transactions. They can also avail a no-cost EMI option for up to six months on the device.
|Galaxy F17 5G Config
|Price
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rs 14,499
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rs 15,999
|8GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rs 17,499
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 16 million display colours. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 chipset, which is paired with an ARM Mali G68 MP2 GPU. The chipset is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.
It comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 5MP secondary camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The handset features a 13MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.
It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W of wired charging support. The device runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15, which will receive 6 years of major OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates.
As it is based on Android 15, the smartphone comes equipped with AI features such as Google’s Gemini and Circle to Search. Other features include Samsung’s Tap & Pay feature, Samsung Wallet, Quickshare, and Smart Switch.
It is 7.5mm thick and weighs 192 grams.
|Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: At a Glance
|Features
|Details
|Display
|90Hz | 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED
|Processor
|Exynos 1330
|RAM + storage
|4GB RAM + 128GB
|6GB RAM + 128GB
|Expandable storage
|up to 2TB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5,000mAH
|Charging capacity
|25W
|Operating system
|OneUI 7 based on Android 15
|6 years of OS upgrades
|6 years of security patch updates