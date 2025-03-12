Galaxy F16 5G | Samsung Launches Another Budget 5G Device in India: Check Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F16 5G in India. This smartphone is the successor to the Galaxy F15 5G, which was launched in March last year. The new Galaxy F16 5G sports a 6.7-inch display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging support. It also features a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera. Moreover, the handset runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 with six years of OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Price, Offers, Sale Date

The Samsung F16 5G is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The handset will go on sale on March 13, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST via Flipkart and Samsung's offline retail stores. The smartphone is available in Bling Black, Glam Green, and Vibing Blue shades.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1.5TB using a microSD card. The Galaxy F16 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main rear camera, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. A 13MP camera is provided at the front.

The handset comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15 and promises to provide six years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

