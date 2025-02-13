ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Moto G45 5G: Comparing Prices And Specifications Of Two Budget 5G Phones

Hyderabad: Samsung, on Wednesday, launched an affordable 5G smartphone-- the Galaxy F06 5G in India. The phone starts at an introductory price of Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. The phone also supports Android OS support for 4 years.

Based on its price and specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F06 appears to be a solid smartphone. On the other hand, the Moto G45 5G also falls under the same price point and features similar specifications. So let's take a look at a quick comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G and Moto G45 5G, which will help you decide which device is a better buy as per your requirements.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Moto G45 5G: Prices

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is available in two variants-- 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. The former variant is priced at Rs 9,499 whereas the latter variant is priced at Rs 10,999. Both prices are introductory and include a bank discount of Rs 500. Meanwhile, the Moto G45 5G is priced at Rs 10,999 for its 4GB+128GB model and Rs 11,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Moto G45 5G: Specifications

Design: The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G features a rectangular design with rounded corners and a raised capsule-shaped dual camera module with a 'Ripple Glow' finish on the back panel. The Moto G45 5G features a rectangular design with rounder corners and a subtly raised dual camera module with a Vegan leather finish on its back panel.