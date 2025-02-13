ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Moto G45 5G: Comparing Prices And Specifications Of Two Budget 5G Phones

We are comparing the new Samsung Galaxy F06 5G with Moto G45 5G as both devices are strong contenders in the budget 5G smartphone list.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Moto G45 5G Quick Comparison: Know Price, Features, And More
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Moto G45 5G (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Samsung and Motorola)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 2:43 PM IST

Hyderabad: Samsung, on Wednesday, launched an affordable 5G smartphone-- the Galaxy F06 5G in India. The phone starts at an introductory price of Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. The phone also supports Android OS support for 4 years.

Based on its price and specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F06 appears to be a solid smartphone. On the other hand, the Moto G45 5G also falls under the same price point and features similar specifications. So let's take a look at a quick comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G and Moto G45 5G, which will help you decide which device is a better buy as per your requirements.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Moto G45 5G: Prices

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is available in two variants-- 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. The former variant is priced at Rs 9,499 whereas the latter variant is priced at Rs 10,999. Both prices are introductory and include a bank discount of Rs 500. Meanwhile, the Moto G45 5G is priced at Rs 10,999 for its 4GB+128GB model and Rs 11,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Moto G45 5G: Specifications

Design: The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G features a rectangular design with rounded corners and a raised capsule-shaped dual camera module with a 'Ripple Glow' finish on the back panel. The Moto G45 5G features a rectangular design with rounder corners and a subtly raised dual camera module with a Vegan leather finish on its back panel.

Display: The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 800 nits brightness, whereas the Moto G45 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Galaxy F06 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset while, the Moto G45 5G features a 6nm, octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.

Camera: The newly launched smartphone boasts a dual camera setup at the rear led by a 50MP wide-angle primary lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor. An 8MP front-facing camera is provided for taking selfies and video calls. The Moto G45 5G also possesses a dual camera setup at the back, featuring a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP depth sensor camera. It has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Battery: The Galaxy F06 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Moto G45 5G features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

OS and updates: The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G runs Android 15 based on OneUI 7 out-of-the-box. Moreover, the phone offers OS and security update support for up to 4 years. Meanwhile, the Moto G45 5G runs Android 14 based on Hello UX out-of-the-box.

Colours: The Galaxy F06 5G is available in two colours-- Bahama Blue and Lit Violet. Meanwhile, the Moto G45 5G is available in four colours-- Brilliant Blue, Viva Magenta, Brilliant Green, and Pink Lavender.

