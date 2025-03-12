ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series With Intel Core Ultra Chips, Galaxy AI Features Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Book5 series in India. The lineup includes three laptops-- Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360. These laptops come equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) with an NPU (Neural Processing Unit), claiming to deliver up to 47 TOPS (Trillions of Operations per Second) for AI-based features.

Notably, the Pro models of the Galaxy Book5 series feature quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. Moreover, these laptops pack several Galaxy AI capabilities and claim to offer a battery life of 25 hours on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series: Price, Pre-Order, Sale Date

The Galaxy Book5 360 starts from Rs 1,14,990 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro starts from Rs 1,31,990 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 starts from Rs 1,55,990 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

The pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Book5 series are live at the company's official website, Samsung India SmartCafe, retail stores, and other online portals. The Galaxy Book5 series will go on sale from March 20, 2025. Moreover, customers pre-ordering the laptops can also purchase the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 instead of the original price of Rs 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series: Specifications