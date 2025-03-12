Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series With Intel Core Ultra Chips, Galaxy AI Features Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Book5 series in India. The lineup includes three laptops-- Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360. These laptops come equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) with an NPU (Neural Processing Unit), claiming to deliver up to 47 TOPS (Trillions of Operations per Second) for AI-based features.
Notably, the Pro models of the Galaxy Book5 series feature quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. Moreover, these laptops pack several Galaxy AI capabilities and claim to offer a battery life of 25 hours on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series: Price, Pre-Order, Sale Date
The Galaxy Book5 360 starts from Rs 1,14,990 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro starts from Rs 1,31,990 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 starts from Rs 1,55,990 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.
The pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Book5 series are live at the company's official website, Samsung India SmartCafe, retail stores, and other online portals. The Galaxy Book5 series will go on sale from March 20, 2025. Moreover, customers pre-ordering the laptops can also purchase the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 instead of the original price of Rs 19,999.
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 boasts a 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED touch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and S Pen support. The laptop houses a 68.1Wh battery. It features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and weighs 1.46 kg.
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro features a 14-inch 3K FHD AMOLED touch display with 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support. The device packs in a 63.1Wh battery. It features quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and weighs 1.23 kg.
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 sports a 16-inch 3K AMOLED touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support. It is equipped with a 76.1Wh battery and includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy Book5 Pro weighs 1.56 kg.
All three laptops in the Galaxy Book5 series come with Windows 11 Home. These laptops are available in either Intel Core Ultra 7 series or Intel Core Ultra 5 series chipsets along with Intel Arc GPU. The Galaxy Book5 series features two RAM options-- 16GB and 32GB-- and three storage options-- 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Moreover, all three laptops boast a 2MP camera at the front which records 1080p FHD videos.
Additionally, the Lunar Lake redesigned CPU-GPU setup along with an NPU, claiming to offer a 3x boost in AI-based tasks. The chip claims to consume 40 per cent lower power, compared to the previous generations. Moreover, the laptops include Galaxy AI features, such as AI Select, and Photo Remaster.