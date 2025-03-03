Samsung Galaxy A56 5G And Galaxy A36 5G Launched In India: Prices, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Samsung launched three Galaxy A series lineup models-- A56 5G, A36 5G, and A26 5G in India and globally. Interestingly, these devices were launched a day before the commencement of the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2025. All three smartphones feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A26 5G are powered by Exynos chipsets (1580 and 1380 respectively), while a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset powers the Galaxy A36 5G.

All three models are available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. These three models house a 5,000mAh battery with A36 and A56 featuring 45W charging support while the A26 supports 25W charging. Moreover, all three handsets run Samsung's One UI 7, based on Android 15.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, and A26 5G: Price, Colours, and Offers

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G starts from Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The device is available in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive, and Awesome Lightgray colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is available in three configurations. The vanilla model, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, is priced at Rs 32,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 35,999, and the top-spec variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 38,999. It arrives in three colour options-- Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome White.

The India prices of the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G have not been revealed yet. In Europe, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the device costs €299 (around Rs 27,000), whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at €369 (around Rs 33,000). It arrives in Black, White, Mint, and Peach Pink shades.

Both the A56 and A36 are available for purchase in India via the Samsung e-store.

Model Configuration Price (Rs) Colours Galaxy A56 5G 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 41,999 Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive, Awesome Lightgray 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 44,999 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 47,999 Galaxy A36 5G 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 32,999 Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, Awesome White 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 35,999 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 38,999 Galaxy A26 5G Not available in India yet NA Black, White, Mint, Peach Pink

Interestingly, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade for Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G, meaning that buyers can get the 8GB + 256GB storage model at the price of the 8GB + 128 GB variant. Noticeably, this offer is available for early buyers. Moreover, both devices are available for purchase and have same-day delivery options for select locations when ordered via Samsung's online store.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The device is powered by an Exynos 1580 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For optics, the handset comes with a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support and f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. Meanwhile, the device has a front camera of 12MP.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Moreover, the Galaxy A56 5G runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box and is available with six years of OS updates and six years of security patch updates.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G: At A Glance Specifications Details Display 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7+ layer Processor Exynos 1580 Chipset Memory 8GB/12GB RAM, up to 256GB onboard storage (expandable via microSD card) Operating System Android 15-based One U 7 custom skin Camera 50MP OIS primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP macro unit, 12MP front camera Battery 5,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging support Other Features In-display fingerprint sensor, IP67 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers Dimensions 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4 mm, weight 198 grams Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Victus 7+ protection. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Galaxy A36 5G sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. The phone features a 12MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy A36 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The handset runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 with six years of OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: At A Glance Specifications Details Display 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7+ layer Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC Memory 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM, up to 256GB onboard storage (expandable via microSD card) Operating System Android 15-based One U 7 custom skin Camera 50MP OIS primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP macro lens, 12MP front camera Battery 5,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging support Other Features In-display fingerprint sensor, IP67 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers Dimensions 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4 mm, weight 195 grams Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Victus 7+ protection. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset includes a triple-camera setup at the back featuring a 50MP main rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The Galaxy A26 5G also features a 13MP front-facing camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The handset runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 and promises six years of OS and security updates.