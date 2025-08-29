ETV Bharat / technology

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With 50MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The other highlights of the new Galaxy A17 5G smartphone include a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and an octa-core Exynos 1330 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With 50MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched In India: Price, Specifications
in picture: The newly announced Galaxy A17 5G smartphone from Samsung (Image Credits: Samsung)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Galaxy A17 5G smartphone in India. Drawing power from the company's in-house Exynos 1330 chipset, the new handset comes equipped with a 50MP rear camera, a 13MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. The phone was already available in select global markets, and it has now arrived in India with identical specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Price in India, availability

The Galaxy A17 5G from Samsung arrives in three RAM/storage configurations. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 18,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 20,499, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 23,499.

RAMStoragePrice (INR)
6GB128GBRs 18,999
8GB128GBRs 20,499
8GB256GBRs 23,499

The phone arrives in Black, Blue, and Grey colour options. It is already listed for sale on the company's official India website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Interested customers can avail of a discount worth Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the device with the help of select bank cards on the Samsung India e-store.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Specifications, features

The Galaxy A17 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone draws power from an octa-core in-house Exynos 1330 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 and supports Google's Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search features. Samsung promises six years of major OS upgrades and security updates.

The new Samsung smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor. The other camera sensors on the back include a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, the handset sports a 13MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G features a 50MP primary camera on the back
The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G features a 50MP primary camera on the back (Image Credits: Samsung)

The Galaxy A17 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast wired charging. The phone is 7.5mm in thickness, weighs 192 grams, and has an IP54 rating and dust and water resistance. The mid-range smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G specifications at a glance
Display90Hz Full HD+ Super AMOLED
ProcessorOcta-core Exynos 1330
Operating SystemOne UI 7 based on Android 15
Updates6 years of major OS upgrades and security updates
Rear Cameras50MP (primary) + 5MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro)
Front Camera13MP selfie camera
Battery | Charging5,000mAh | 25W charging
Ingress ProtectionIP54 certification
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint sensor
Also read: Vivo T4 Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Galaxy A17 5G smartphone in India. Drawing power from the company's in-house Exynos 1330 chipset, the new handset comes equipped with a 50MP rear camera, a 13MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. The phone was already available in select global markets, and it has now arrived in India with identical specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Price in India, availability

The Galaxy A17 5G from Samsung arrives in three RAM/storage configurations. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 18,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 20,499, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 23,499.

RAMStoragePrice (INR)
6GB128GBRs 18,999
8GB128GBRs 20,499
8GB256GBRs 23,499

The phone arrives in Black, Blue, and Grey colour options. It is already listed for sale on the company's official India website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Interested customers can avail of a discount worth Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the device with the help of select bank cards on the Samsung India e-store.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Specifications, features

The Galaxy A17 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone draws power from an octa-core in-house Exynos 1330 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 and supports Google's Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search features. Samsung promises six years of major OS upgrades and security updates.

The new Samsung smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor. The other camera sensors on the back include a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, the handset sports a 13MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G features a 50MP primary camera on the back
The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G features a 50MP primary camera on the back (Image Credits: Samsung)

The Galaxy A17 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast wired charging. The phone is 7.5mm in thickness, weighs 192 grams, and has an IP54 rating and dust and water resistance. The mid-range smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G specifications at a glance
Display90Hz Full HD+ Super AMOLED
ProcessorOcta-core Exynos 1330
Operating SystemOne UI 7 based on Android 15
Updates6 years of major OS upgrades and security updates
Rear Cameras50MP (primary) + 5MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro)
Front Camera13MP selfie camera
Battery | Charging5,000mAh | 25W charging
Ingress ProtectionIP54 certification
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint sensor
Also read: Vivo T4 Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAMSUNGSAMSUNG GALAXY A17 5G PRICEGALAXY A17 PRICEGALAXY A17 SPECIFICATIONSSAMSUNG GALAXY A17 5G

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Meat Butcher's Daughter - 17-Year-Old Koyel Bar Breaks Two World Youth Records

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.