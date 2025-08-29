Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With 50MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched the Galaxy A17 5G smartphone in India. Drawing power from the company's in-house Exynos 1330 chipset, the new handset comes equipped with a 50MP rear camera, a 13MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. The phone was already available in select global markets, and it has now arrived in India with identical specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Price in India, availability

The Galaxy A17 5G from Samsung arrives in three RAM/storage configurations. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 18,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 20,499, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 23,499.

RAM Storage Price (INR) 6GB 128GB Rs 18,999 8GB 128GB Rs 20,499 8GB 256GB Rs 23,499

The phone arrives in Black, Blue, and Grey colour options. It is already listed for sale on the company's official India website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Interested customers can avail of a discount worth Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the device with the help of select bank cards on the Samsung India e-store.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Specifications, features

The Galaxy A17 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone draws power from an octa-core in-house Exynos 1330 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 and supports Google's Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search features. Samsung promises six years of major OS upgrades and security updates.

The new Samsung smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor. The other camera sensors on the back include a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, the handset sports a 13MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G features a 50MP primary camera on the back (Image Credits: Samsung)

The Galaxy A17 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast wired charging. The phone is 7.5mm in thickness, weighs 192 grams, and has an IP54 rating and dust and water resistance. The mid-range smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.