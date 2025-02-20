Samsung Galaxy A06 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Samsung on Wednesday launched the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A06 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 10,499, the phone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and packs a 5,00mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G: Price and Offers

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,499. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999. As a special launch offer, the phone gets a one-year screen protection plan with the Samsung Care+ package at Rs 129. The new device is offered in three colour options-- Black, Gray, and Light Green.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G: Variant-Wise Price List Variant Price (INR) Offers 4GB+64GB 10,499 One-year screen protection plan at Rs 129 with Samsung Care + package. 4GB+128GB 11,499 6GB+128GB 12,999

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A06 5G comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The budget-friendly A series smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Notably, you can increase the RAM up to 12GB with the RAM Plus feature.

The Galaxy A06 5G boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main rear camera alongside a 2MP depth camera. It is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. The handset runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15. Additionally, the device features a four-year OS upgrade with security updates. The Galaxy A06 5G also includes an IP54 dust and water rating.

Last week, Samsung launched its cheapest 5G smartphone-- Galaxy F06 5G. The device was announced for an introductory price of Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 128 GB base variant. It comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. The phone also supports Android OS support for 4 years.

