Samsung Confirms Launch Of Tri-Fold Handset In H2 2025; Galaxy S25 FE Reported To Debut In Coming Weeks

Hyderabad: South Korean tech giant Samsung announced its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, where it also revealed plans for the second half of the year. Samsung has confirmed that it will launch several new products in the remaining months of this year, which include the arrival of the long-awaited triple fold smartphone and the extended reality (XR) headset. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE handset is reportedly slated to launch in the coming months.

Samsung to launch Tri-Fold phone, XR headset in H2

Samsung has confirmed that it will launch the Tri-Fold smartphone and its extended reality (XR) headset. As per Sammobile's Max Jambor, Samsung's first triple-screen foldable handset might be called Galaxy Z TriFold. This indicates that the TriFold device might fall under the existing Galaxy Z lineup, which currently includes the Fold and Flip devices.

The upcoming Samsung headset is expected to be the Project Moohan extended reality (XR) headset, showcased at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025. Lately, it was also spotted listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, codenamed SM-I610, with a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

According to a report by Android Authority, Samsung confirmed during its earnings call that the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) is scheduled to launch in August or early September. The launch timeline would be earlier than its predecessor Galaxy S24 FE, launched last September and made available in early October 2024.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to retain the design language of its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE. It could use an Armor aluminium frame, which would feel premium and have extra durability. The phone is tipped to be slimmer and lighter, measuring 7.4mm in thickness and weighing 190 grams (down from 8.0mm and 213 grams from its predecessor). It might be available in Navy, Jet Black, and Icy Blue colour options, similar to the shades offered on the standard Galaxy S25.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It could be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset, found in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ handsets. The phone could come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The phone could have a 12MP front-facing camera. The handset might feature a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging support. It is expected that the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE would run OneUI 8 based on Android 16.