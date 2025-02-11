Safer Internet Day 2025: How To Protect Young Ones In The Digital Era

Hyderabad: Safer Internet Day (SID) is observed every year on the second Tuesday of February to promote the responsible and safe use of the internet and technology. This year, Safer Internet Day will be celebrated on February 11, 2025. The theme for this year is “Too good to be true? Protecting yourself and others from scams online.” The day aims to raise awareness about online scams and provide young people with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves and others.
According to a UN report, "Young people are the driving force of connectivity globally, with 79 per cent of 15- to 24-year-olds online in 2023, compared with 65 per cent for the rest of the world’s population." Nowadays, children spend more time online than ever before. With this tremendous exposure to information, children often encounter serious cyber risks. One of the common cyber threats is cyberbullying.
The report further mentioned that over a third of young people in 30 countries report being cyberbullied and one out of five students skip school due to this. Children and young people may also get exposed to hate speech and violent content while browsing the internet. Such exposure may sometimes incite self-harm or even suicide. Moreover, numerous disinformation and conspiracy theories are also circulated on the web that may harm children and young people.
The most alarming online threat that these young minds face is sexual exploitation and abuse. According to the UN's report around 80 per cent of children in 25 countries feel to be in danger of sexual abuse or exploitation online. Furthermore, tech companies sometimes also put children at risk when their data is used for marketing purposes or to encourage excessive screen time.
Safer Internet Day: History
Safer Internet Day started as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004 which was later adopted by the Insafe network in 2005. Now, Safer Internet Day is organised by the Insafe network with support from the European Commission. Over the years, Safer Internet Day has grown and is now celebrated in about 190 countries and territories around the world.
This year’s theme, “Too good to be true? Protecting yourself and others from scams online,” highlights the importance of understanding and preventing online scams. The theme encourages young people to be careful and provides resources to help them avoid scams.
Safer Internet Day: Significance
Safer Internet Day is celebrated to promote a sense of responsibility and secure usage of the internet and technology. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of online safety, especially for kids and teenagers. As the digital world evolves, it is crucial to ensure that young people have the knowledge and skills to navigate the internet safely. This day provides a chance for individuals, groups, and governments worldwide to unite and advocate for a more secure, inclusive, and enjoyable digital environment. Safer Internet Day also emphasises the importance of being informed, knowing how to stay safe online, and reporting any suspicious or dangerous content to the proper authorities.
Safer Internet Day: Ways to Protect Yourself Online
- Media Literacy: Being able to critically assess online sources and content is important for online safety. Improving media literacy helps us recognise and avoid false information, scams, and other harmful content.
- Strong Passwords: Using strong and unique passwords is one of the simplest and most effective ways to enhance cybersecurity and protect online accounts. Consider using a password manager to remember your login credentials instead of using the same password for all your accounts.
- Careful Sharing: Be mindful of what you post online, especially on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Think about who might see the content you’re sharing and how it might impact your relationships, self-esteem, and mental health.
- Online Safety Apps: Various online safety apps can help monitor your online activities and protect your privacy. Popular options include Norton Family Premier, Qustodio, and Net Nanny.
Safer Internet Day: Types of Scams and How to Protect Yourself
- Online scams through emails, texts, and websites: Scams often use emails or SMS texts that appear to be sent by government agencies or organisations. These messages may request personal information or prompt you to click on a link. Always verify the source and never share sensitive information through email or text.
- Copycat government websites: Some scams involve websites that mimic legitimate government sites. Always ensure you are on the official website before sharing any personal information or making payments.
- Dating and romance scams: Scammers may use dating websites, social networks, and chat rooms to gain personal details or money from individuals. Be cautious when interacting with strangers online and never share sensitive information.
- Holiday frauds: Scammers target online vacation booking and lodging websites to trick consumers into paying for accommodations that do not exist. Always verify the legitimacy of the booking platform and the accommodation before making payments.
- Pharming: Hackers redirect visitors from legitimate websites to fraudulent ones to obtain personal information. Always double-check the website URL and ensure it is secure before entering any sensitive information.
- Phishing emails: Scammers send fake emails that appear to be from trusted organisations, requesting personal information or prompting you to click on a link. Always verify the source before responding to such emails.
- Ransomware: This cyber threat targets companies and individuals by locking or encrypting data on electronic devices. The sender then demands a ransom to unlock the data. Keep your cybersecurity up to date and report any ransomware attacks to the authorities immediately.
- Cyberbullying: Cyberbullying involves using digital technologies to bully individuals. It can occur on social media, messaging platforms, gaming platforms, and mobile phones. Be aware of the signs of cyberbullying and report any incidents to the appropriate authorities.
