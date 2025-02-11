ETV Bharat / technology

Safer Internet Day 2025: How To Protect Young Ones In The Digital Era

Hyderabad: Safer Internet Day (SID) is observed every year on the second Tuesday of February to promote the responsible and safe use of the internet and technology. This year, Safer Internet Day will be celebrated on February 11, 2025. The theme for this year is “Too good to be true? Protecting yourself and others from scams online.” The day aims to raise awareness about online scams and provide young people with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves and others.

According to a UN report, "Young people are the driving force of connectivity globally, with 79 per cent of 15- to 24-year-olds online in 2023, compared with 65 per cent for the rest of the world’s population." Nowadays, children spend more time online than ever before. With this tremendous exposure to information, children often encounter serious cyber risks. One of the common cyber threats is cyberbullying.

The report further mentioned that over a third of young people in 30 countries report being cyberbullied and one out of five students skip school due to this. Children and young people may also get exposed to hate speech and violent content while browsing the internet. Such exposure may sometimes incite self-harm or even suicide. Moreover, numerous disinformation and conspiracy theories are also circulated on the web that may harm children and young people.

The most alarming online threat that these young minds face is sexual exploitation and abuse. According to the UN's report around 80 per cent of children in 25 countries feel to be in danger of sexual abuse or exploitation online. Furthermore, tech companies sometimes also put children at risk when their data is used for marketing purposes or to encourage excessive screen time.

Safer Internet Day: History

Safer Internet Day started as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004 which was later adopted by the Insafe network in 2005. Now, Safer Internet Day is organised by the Insafe network with support from the European Commission. Over the years, Safer Internet Day has grown and is now celebrated in about 190 countries and territories around the world.