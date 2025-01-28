ETV Bharat / technology

Safeguarding Personal Data: The Significance of Data Privacy Day

Data Privacy Day is commemorated on January 28 every year. ( ETV Bharat via Copilot Designer )

Hyderabad: Every year on January 28th, the world comes together to celebrate Data Privacy Day. This global event aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting personal data from cyber threats and breaches.

Data privacy means managing and protecting sensitive personal information, like Social Security numbers, medical records, and financial information. For businesses, it also includes protecting important company data, such as financial records and research.

The Origin of Data Privacy Day

Data Privacy Day began as Data Protection Day, established by the Council of Europe on April 26, 2006. The day marks the signing of Convention 108 on January 28, 1981, the first international agreement focused on data protection and privacy. The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), with advice from privacy experts, leads the campaign to keep Data Privacy Day relevant and focused on current privacy issues.

A Resolution for Privacy

On January 27, 2014, the US Congress passed a resolution endorsing January 28 as "National Data Privacy Day." This resolution highlights the importance of data privacy and encourages everyone to adopt practices that protect personal data.

Email and Data Privacy

Email is a popular way to communicate, but it’s also a target for cyberattacks. Emails often contain sensitive information, so they need strong protection to prevent misuse and ensure privacy.

Cyberattacks in India and the government's efforts to protect privacy