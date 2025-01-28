Safeguarding Personal Data: The Significance of Data Privacy Day

Hyderabad: Every year on January 28th, the world comes together to celebrate Data Privacy Day. This global event aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting personal data from cyber threats and breaches.
Data privacy means managing and protecting sensitive personal information, like Social Security numbers, medical records, and financial information. For businesses, it also includes protecting important company data, such as financial records and research.
The Origin of Data Privacy Day
Data Privacy Day began as Data Protection Day, established by the Council of Europe on April 26, 2006. The day marks the signing of Convention 108 on January 28, 1981, the first international agreement focused on data protection and privacy. The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), with advice from privacy experts, leads the campaign to keep Data Privacy Day relevant and focused on current privacy issues.
A Resolution for Privacy
On January 27, 2014, the US Congress passed a resolution endorsing January 28 as "National Data Privacy Day." This resolution highlights the importance of data privacy and encourages everyone to adopt practices that protect personal data.
Email and Data Privacy
Email is a popular way to communicate, but it’s also a target for cyberattacks. Emails often contain sensitive information, so they need strong protection to prevent misuse and ensure privacy.
Cyberattacks in India and the government's efforts to protect privacy
According to a 2024 report, India is the second most targeted country for cyberattacks, with 95 entities falling victim to data theft in 2024. Indian citizens lose significant amounts of money to cyber criminals every minute. Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have the highest number of cybercrime cases. The central government has a 13-point strategy to improve cybersecurity.
To address data privacy concerns, the Indian government has introduced several initiatives. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (DPDPA) is a key law designed to protect personal data in the digital age. The act applies to organisations that handle personal data of Indian citizens, both within and outside India, if it involves providing goods or services to Indians.
The Personal Data Protection Bill, of 2019, aims to control how personal data is collected, moved, and processed. Though still in progress, it categorises data into three types-- Personal Data, Sensitive Personal Data, and Critical Personal Data, with specific storage and processing requirements.
The draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, aims to protect citizens' rights by safeguarding their data, reflecting the government's commitment to enhancing data privacy.
On this occasion, Rohan Vaidya, Area Vice President, SAARC & India, CyberArk commented, "As Data Privacy Day approaches, discussions often focus on rising cyber threats and exposed data. However, India has made significant progress, notably with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which establishes robust frameworks for securing data privacy. It is a concrete step in our nation’s commitment to forging the right path toward data privacy and security. However, formidable challenges remain to be tackled."
"This year’s theme, 'Take Control of Your Data', implies the shared responsibility of individuals and organisations to protect data privacy," Vaidya added.
Vaidya mentioned that identity security is a key element of their commitment, adding that robust workforce identity management and credential protection help minimise risks and prevent breaches. He also pointed out that as human and machine identities continue to proliferate, data privacy is no longer just a policy but a principle everyone should abide by.
"Whether it’s ensuring that data is encrypted, access is restricted, or that automated systems respect privacy rights, the priority must be the same-- trust is paramount. The need to put privacy first has never been more critical. When privacy is prioritised, we empower individuals and organisations alike to thrive safely in this age," he added.
Data protection-- a shared responsibility
As we celebrate Data Privacy Day, it’s important to understand the need to protect personal information in our digital world. By following best practices and staying alert to cyber threats, we can help keep our data safe. Data Privacy Day reminds us all of the shared responsibility to protect personal information.