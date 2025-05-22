Rs 2,000 Crore Allocated For PM E-Drive Scheme To Install EV Charging Stations Across India

Hyderabad: The Union has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the PM E-Drive scheme, which will support the installation of approximately 72,000 EV public charging stations across India. In a statement, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said that it will be strategically establishing these charging stations across 50 national highway corridors, within high-traffic destinations such as metro cities, toll plazas, railway stations, airports, fuel outlets, and state highways.

PM E-Drive scheme

Launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme aims to build a nationwide EV-ready ecosystem to enable cleaner transport and reduce India’s dependency on fossil fuels. An inter-ministerial coordination meeting was chaired by HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, regarding the implementation of EV charging infrastructure under the PM E-Drive scheme.

On this occasion, Mr Kumaraswamy stated, “India is on the path to becoming a global model for sustainable transport. The PM E-Drive scheme is a transformative initiative aimed at giving our citizens access to clean, affordable, and convenient mobility options. We are not just building infrastructure; we are building the foundation for energy security and green economic growth.”

BHEL’s Super App

Union Minister Kumaraswamy also acknowledged the integrated role of various stakeholders for the execution of the PM E-Drive Scheme. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is being considered as the nodal agency for the demand aggregation and development of a unified digital super app, which will stand as the sole platform for EV users across India.

The app will include real-time slot booking, payment integration, charger availability status, and progress dashboards for tracking national deployment under the scheme. Moreover, BHEL will also coordinate with the states and other ministries to produce and evaluate proposals for charger installations.

Furthermore, Kumaraswamy said, “The clean energy transition cannot succeed in silos. This meeting reflects our commitment to working as one government. Ministries, public sector enterprises, and states are all aligned to deliver results on the ground. We are confident that PM E-Drive will catalyse new industries, generate green jobs, and offer seamless electric mobility to every Indian.”

(With agency inputs)