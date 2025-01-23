Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launched In India In Two Variants: Check Prices, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield has launched the Scram 440 in India. The RE Scram 440 is a scrambler bike based on the existing Scram 411. It is available in two variants-- Trail and Force. The former is priced at Rs 2.08 lakh, whereas the latter is priced at Rs 2.15 lakh. The Trail variant comes with a wire-spoked wheelset, whereas the Force variant offers a tubeless alloy wheelset.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Price, Colours and Rivals

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 is available in five colours across its two variants. The Trail variant comes in Trail Blue and Trail Green colourways, whereas the top-end Force variant is available in Force Teal and Force Grey colours. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 Trail variant is priced at Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), whereas the Force variant is priced at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). It is Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 costlier than the RE Scram 411.

The scrambler will compete against the Triumph Scrambler 400, Yezdi Scrambler, and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Specifications

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 is equipped with an air/oil-cooled, 443cc, single-cylinder engine which generates a power output of 25 bhp and 34Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The Scram 440's engine is derived from its predecessor's engine by adding a 3mm bore. Moreover, the company says that it has worked on reducing the noise, vibration, and harness (NVH) levels of the engine by refining its SOHC valvetrain.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Chassis

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 offers a stronger chassis with an option to mount a top box at the back of the scrambler. The top box has a payload capacity of 10kg. The RE Scram 440 comes with a switchable ABS and LED headlight as standard across both variants. Moreover, with a 15L fuel tank capacity and a weight of 197kg, the Scram 440 is 2kg heavier than the Scram 411.