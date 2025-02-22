Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Unveiled In India With Design Inspired By The Original Bike Used In WWII

Hyderabad: Flying Flea, the sub-brand of Royal Enfield, revealed the C6, its first electric motorcycle in India. The electric two-wheeler, C6 draws inspiration from the original Flying Flea which was used in the British Army during the Second World War. The Flying Flea C6 was initially showcased in Milan at the invite-only event, Officine Del Volo, a day before the official commencement of the EICMA show.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Design

The C6 sports a vintage design with modern technology. The motorcycle is completely built around a new aluminium cage frame which makes it lightweight. The main design highlight of the C6 is the usage of girder front forks which makes it the sole electric motorcycle to boast such a sophisticated suspension system. The main VCU (Vehicle Control Unit) of this electric motorcycle enables the rider to use all physical and digital interfaces on the motorcycle. Notably, the controls of this motorcycle can be accessed via a mobile app.

Previously, Flying Flea mentioned that the VCU of the two-wheeler will not only enhance its electric motor but will also improve the overall riding experience of the rider by slightly modifying the throttle, braking, and regenerative feedback of the bike.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Features

The battery and electric motor specifications of the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 are not yet revealed. However, the company has confirmed that the battery will be placed inside a magnesium casing.

The e-motorcycle will feature a belt-drive system. Additionally, the C6 will have traction control, cruise control, and cornering ABS, along with other electronic enhancements. Moreover, the C6 will support charging via a standard three-pin plug. The e-motorcycle will feature LED housing for headlights, indicators, taillights, and a digital display.

The Flying Flea comes with five ride modes. Riders will be able to customise each mode according to their preference and specific needs. Moreover, a rider's smartphone can use a smart key to turn on and off the two-wheeler.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Connected Tech

The Flying Flea is reported to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon QWM2290 chipset. This report might be true as the electric motorcycle was displayed at 2025 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) which revealed the collaboration with Qualcomm for real-time connectivity. This would make the Royal Enfield Flying Flea among the innovative vehicles to use connected technology via the Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud platform.