Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Royal Enfield has launched the RE Classic 650 in India. The motorcycle is based on the company's 650cc platform.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 takes its design cues from the existing Classic 350. (Image Credit: Royal Enfield)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield has finally launched the much-awaited Royal Enfield Classic 650 in India. The motorcycle starts at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Notably, the prices differ according to their variants and colours. The RE Classic 650 comes in three variants-- Hotrod, Classic, and Chrome. The Hotrod variant starts at Rs 3.37 lakh, the Classic variant starts at Rs 3.41 lakh, and the Chrome variant starts at Rs 3.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom, Chennai.

The Classic 650 was revealed at the Motorverse event in Goa last year, during which the manufacturer did not announce the prices. The newly launched motorcycle is based on the existing RE Shotgun 650 and sits below this motorcycle. Before this, the Classic 650 was showcased at the EICMA held in Milan last year.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Design

The RE Classic 650 boasts its design cues from the Classic 350, which has been a massive success for the company. It features an elegant design with large proportions and striking colours. The motorcycle features Classic-inspired LED headlamps, Tiger lamps, a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, curved fenders, wire-spoked wheels, twin chrome-finished exhaust pipes, and broad and curvy rear fenders.

These elements, combined with a robust frame, are set to make heads turn to the new Classic 650. The bike comes in four colours-- Vallum Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal, and Black Chrome. The Vallum Red and Bruntingthorpe Blue are available in the Hotrod variant, the Teal colour is available in the Classic variant, and the Black-Chrome shade is available in the top-end Chrome variant. Notably, the stock bike comes with a single seat, but the company offers an option for a pillion seat as an optional accessory.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Features, Specifications

The retro-cruiser bike includes features such as adjustable levers, an analogue instrument cluster with a digital display, a USB charging port, and a Tripper navigation system.

Based on the familiar 650cc platform, the Classic 650 comes with a similar 648cc parallel twin engine, which produces a power output of 46.3 bhp and a torque of 52.3 Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch. It features a suspension system that includes 43mm Showa front forks and twin rear shocks, which offer 90mm of travel. It comes with disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS as well. The bike is provided with a 19-inch tyre at the front wheels and an 18-inch tyre at the rear. Notably, the RE Classic 650 is the heaviest motorcycle in the current Royal Enfield lineup, as it weighs 243 kg.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Rivals, Deliveries

In India, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 directly competes against the BSA Gold Star. The bookings of the new Classic 650 have already started and deliveries of this bike will commence from April 2025.

ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 650 PRICEROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 650 FEATURESROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 650 SPECSROYAL ENFIELDROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 650

