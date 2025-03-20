Royal Enfield Classic 650 Set To Launch In India On March 27: Everything We Know

Hyderabad: Eicher-owned Royal Enfield showcased the Royal Enfield Classic 650 motorcycle last year, and now the company has finally revealed the launch date for the highly anticipated twin-cylinder Classic. The new two-wheeler will be launched on March 27, 2025. After the launch, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 will place itself in the company's extensive 650 twin-cylinder lineup.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Expected Specifications

The upcoming motorcycle will be the sixth one in the 650cc lineup. The Royal Enfield 650 bike is expected to feature a 649cc parallel-twin air-cooled engine which could produce a power output of 47 bhp and a torque of 52 Nm. The engine will likely be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch. The new Classic would be more closely related to the existing Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 rather than the Interceptor 650. This is because the upcoming bike is expected to be equipped with the same suspension, tyre sizes, and gear system found on the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650.

The tyres of the motorcycle are expected to be the MRF Nylohigh with measurements of 100/90/R19 at the front and 140/70/R18 at the back. The suspension travel of the upcoming bike could also be the same-- 120mm at the front and 90mm at the back, just like the ones found on the Shotgun 650.

It could have a 14.8L fuel tank capacity, making it the largest tank in the 650cc lineup the company offers. The bike is expected to have a ground clearance of 154mm and a seat height of 800mm. Moreover, the bike would weigh around 243 kg, making it the heaviest of all the RE models. Notably, the upcoming motorcycle could be provided with Dual-channel ABS as standard.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Expected Features

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to have a basic instrument cluster, being more or less the same as seen on the existing Royal Enfield 350. Notably, the new 650cc bike is expected to feature a gear position indicator on the instrument cluster. Moreover, the Classic 650 could be provided with a tripper navigation pod as standard on all the versions. It is unlikely that the upcoming bike would be provided with a tachometer and an instrument cluster found on the Royal Enfield Bear 650 which would have also worked quite well.

The new bike is expected to be one of the expensive Royal Enfields to be on sale. The Classic 650 will likely feature four colour options as seen in other Royal Enfield models and is expected to be available with a ton of accessories as well.