Rolls Royce Ghost Series II Launched In India: Know Price, Specifications, Features, and More

Hyderabad: Rolls Royce Motor Cars Limited has launched its Ghost II series in India, starting at Rs 8.95 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury car gets a refreshed design and a new set of alloy wheels. It arrives in three variants-- Standard, Extended, and Black Badge. The Ghost II Series was introduced just months after the Cullinan Series II arrived in the Indian market.

Rolls Royce Ghost Series II: Price and Availability

The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II starts at Rs 8.95 crore (ex-showroom) for its Standard variant, while the Extended variant and the top-spec Black Badge variant are priced at Rs.10.19 crore (ex-showroom) and 10.52 crore (ex-showroom) respectively. The company has started accepting bookings for the new luxury sedan and deliveries are set to commence in 2025.

Rolls Royce Ghost Series II: What's New?

The Rolls Royce Ghost II was unveiled globally earlier this year with a redesigned front profile, featuring a smaller front grille, and LED DRLs wrapped along the main projector headlights. The rear side of the luxury sedan gets a refreshed design with taillights extended to either side.

Looking into the interior of the Rolls Royce Ghost Series II, the cabin gets new materials such as Grey Stained Ash and Duality Twill. The automaker says that the latter material takes 20 hours to complete and contains 2.2 million stitches and 17.7 km of threadwork.

The Ghost Series II also gets a new glass panel that covers the whole dashboard. The digital instrument cluster of the Ghost Series II has also been updated which can now be colour matched with the exterior colour of the vehicle. Moreover, the UI also gets an upgrade with in-car connectivity which allows the rear passengers to connect two streaming devices to their screens. The rear passenger now gets a wireless headphone with its rear infotainment system. The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II also features a 1400 W premium sound system.

Rolls Royce Ghost Series II: Engine Specifications

The Rolls Royce Ghost II Series is powered by a 6.75L twin-turbo V12 engine which produces a power output of 555 bhp and 850 Nm of torque for the Standard and Extended variants, whereas the top-spec Black Badge generates a power output of 584 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. All three variants are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Moreover, the Black Badge variant gets improved braking with lesser pedal travel and a higher braking point. The luxury sedan now sports a new 'Low' drive mode which helps the sedan make gear shifts 50 per cent quicker when the throttle is 90 per cent open.