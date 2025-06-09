ETV Bharat / technology

ROG Xbox Ally Handheld Gaming Console Series Revealed: What's New In 2025 Model

Microsoft and Asus have partnered to reveal two new handheld gaming consoles—the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X.

ROG Xbox Ally Handheld Gaming Console Series Revealed: Know What's New In 2025 Model
The ROG Xbox Ally series will be available for purchase in select markets. (Image Credit: Xbox)
Hyderabad: Xbox and Asus have revealed two new handheld gaming consoles—the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X—at the Xbox Games Showcase event. The former device features an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, while the latter comes with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chipset, with 24GB LPDDR5X RAM. Both consoles sport a 7-inch LCD display. These gaming consoles blend the Xbox and Windows experience into a handheld format, making gaming on the go possible. Details related to pricing, compatible accessories, and pre-orders for these devices are set to be shared in the coming months.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X: Availability

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X will be available for purchase in select countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the US. It is expected that these handheld gaming consoles will be sold in India, as Asus already sells its ROG Ally devices in the country.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X: What's new?

As per Microsoft, the newly-revealed consoles from Asus directly boot into the Xbox full-screen experience, which is a new feature optimised specifically for handheld gaming. The new interface minimises background activity, delays non-essential tasks, and utilises more system resources specifically for gameplay. Xbox elements such as the Xbox buttons, contoured grips, and accessibility features such as Game Bar and Xbox app are optimised for handheld use.

The Windows interface used in the handhelds unifies libraries across platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store, Game Pass, and others into a controller-friendly layout. Users can even log in with a PIN using the controller, mimicking the console experience.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X: Specifications

ROG Xbox Ally: It features a 7-inch FHD (1080 pixels) resolution, an IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 500 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + protection, and DXC Anti-Reflection coating. The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chipset, which is paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a UHS-II microSD card reader, which supports SD, SDXC, and SDHC. The handheld gaming console packs a 60Wh battery with 65W charging support. It will run Windows 11 Home out of the box.

ROG Xbox Ally X: The handheld gaming console sports a 7-inch FHD (1080 pixels) resolution, IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 500 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + protection, and DXC Anti-Reflection coating. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chipset, paired with 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The console features a USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1, Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a UHS-II microSD card reader, which supports SD, SDXC, SDHC, UHS-I with DDR200 mode. It runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

   ROG Xbox AllyROG Xbox Ally X
Operating SystemWindows 11 Home  Windows 11 Home 
Comfort & input Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analog triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU  Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers with impulse triggers. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU 
ProcessorAMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor  AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor 
Memory16GB LPDDR5X-6400  24GB LPDDR5X-8000 
Storage512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade  1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade 
Display7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 
120Hz refresh rate 
FreeSync Premium 
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection 		7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 
120Hz refresh rate 
FreeSync Premium 
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection
I/O Ports2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0  1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible 
1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC)  1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack  1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode) 
   1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 
Network and CommunicationWi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4  Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 
Dimensions290.8x121.5x50.7mm  290.8x121.5x50.7mm 
670g  715g 
Battery60Wh  80Wh 
IncludedROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger  Stand  ROG Xbox Ally X  65W charger  Stand 
