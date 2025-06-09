ROG Xbox Ally Handheld Gaming Console Series Revealed: What's New In 2025 Model

Hyderabad: Xbox and Asus have revealed two new handheld gaming consoles—the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X—at the Xbox Games Showcase event. The former device features an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, while the latter comes with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chipset, with 24GB LPDDR5X RAM. Both consoles sport a 7-inch LCD display. These gaming consoles blend the Xbox and Windows experience into a handheld format, making gaming on the go possible. Details related to pricing, compatible accessories, and pre-orders for these devices are set to be shared in the coming months.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X: Availability

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X will be available for purchase in select countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the US. It is expected that these handheld gaming consoles will be sold in India, as Asus already sells its ROG Ally devices in the country.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X: What's new?

As per Microsoft, the newly-revealed consoles from Asus directly boot into the Xbox full-screen experience, which is a new feature optimised specifically for handheld gaming. The new interface minimises background activity, delays non-essential tasks, and utilises more system resources specifically for gameplay. Xbox elements such as the Xbox buttons, contoured grips, and accessibility features such as Game Bar and Xbox app are optimised for handheld use.

The Windows interface used in the handhelds unifies libraries across platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store, Game Pass, and others into a controller-friendly layout. Users can even log in with a PIN using the controller, mimicking the console experience.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X: Specifications

ROG Xbox Ally: It features a 7-inch FHD (1080 pixels) resolution, an IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 500 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + protection, and DXC Anti-Reflection coating. The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chipset, which is paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a UHS-II microSD card reader, which supports SD, SDXC, and SDHC. The handheld gaming console packs a 60Wh battery with 65W charging support. It will run Windows 11 Home out of the box.

ROG Xbox Ally X: The handheld gaming console sports a 7-inch FHD (1080 pixels) resolution, IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 500 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + protection, and DXC Anti-Reflection coating. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chipset, paired with 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The console features a USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1, Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a UHS-II microSD card reader, which supports SD, SDXC, SDHC, UHS-I with DDR200 mode. It runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.