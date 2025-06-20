ETV Bharat / technology

Rockstar Games Removes PS Plus Requirement For GTA Online On PS5 And PS4 Consoles: Here's Why

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games recently launched Money Fronts, a new DLC update for its popular multiplayer title, GTA Online. Surprisingly, the online game is now temporarily free to access on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, without the need for an active PS Plus subscription.

As the PS Plus paywall for GTA Online has been temporarily removed for both PS5 and PS4, users who have not subscribed to PlayStation Plus service can play the online game. However, the offer period will expire on July 1, 2025, shutting off free players.

This offer coincides with the release of Money Fronts, which is a new update that brings new features, such as criminal businesses, cars, and missions, designed to enhance players’ money-generating opportunities in the game.

During the two weeks free access period, non PS Plus players can experience GTA Online to its entirety by purchasing new vehicles, engage in jobs, and participate in community events taking place in Los Santos.

GTA Online free access - reason