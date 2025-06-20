Rockstar Games Removes PS Plus Requirement For GTA Online On PS5 And PS4 Consoles: Here's Why

Hyderabad: Rockstar Games recently launched Money Fronts, a new DLC update for its popular multiplayer title, GTA Online. Surprisingly, the online game is now temporarily free to access on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, without the need for an active PS Plus subscription.
As the PS Plus paywall for GTA Online has been temporarily removed for both PS5 and PS4, users who have not subscribed to PlayStation Plus service can play the online game. However, the offer period will expire on July 1, 2025, shutting off free players.
This offer coincides with the release of Money Fronts, which is a new update that brings new features, such as criminal businesses, cars, and missions, designed to enhance players’ money-generating opportunities in the game.
During the two weeks free access period, non PS Plus players can experience GTA Online to its entirety by purchasing new vehicles, engage in jobs, and participate in community events taking place in Los Santos.
As of yesterday, GTA Online is free to play on PlayStation consoles without a PS Plus subscription for the next two weeks.#GTAOnline— Tez2 (@TezFunz2) June 18, 2025
GTA Online free access - reason
GTA V sells millions of copies every quarter, and for many new or casual gamers, PS Plus subscription can be a barrier to experiencing GTA Online to its entirety. By making the game temporarily free, Rockstar and Sony can bring back lapsed players or new players to the game, and then hook them to stay engaged for the long run.
Lend your problem-solving expertise to the man behind the scenes in Mr. Faber Work, and help his other clients by recovering stolen assets, escorting valuable cargo, and dealing with rival outfits.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 19, 2025
Part of Money Fronts, the new GTA Online update: https://t.co/fc5DRkAwXt pic.twitter.com/HSoEfweHOq
New Updates:
List of all new feature additions to the popular title:
- Higgins Helitours
- Hands on Car Wash
- Smoke on the Water
- Mutual Funds
- The Monopoly
- GTA Online Mr. Faber Work
- Liquid Market
- Current Liabilities
- ROI
- Compound Interest
- Quickiepharm GTA 5
List of all brand-new vehicles to try out in GTA Online:
- Annis Minimus
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
- Överflöd Suzume
- Annis Hardy
- Western Police Bike
- Karin Woodlander
- Dewbauchee Rapid GTX
- Karin Everon RS
In addition to these nine vehicles, 50 more vehicles can be equipped with the Missile Lock-On Jammer, which enhances their defensive capabilities.
Even though the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC can be played for free temporarily without PS Plus subscription on PS5 and PS4 for now, there is no cross-play option, meaning PS5 players cannot play with PS4 players and vice versa.