V Narayanan To Succeed Somanath As ISRO Chief

New Delhi: V Narayanan will succeed S Somanath as the new chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation, an official order said on Tuesday. Narayanan, a renowned rocket scientist, will take over the position on January 14.

Narayanan was also appointed Secretary of the Department of Space.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri V. Narayanan, Director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission for two years with effect from 14.01.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order said.

The secretary of the Department of Space also serves as chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Somanath assumed charge as the Secretary, of the Department of Space, on January 14, 2022, for a three-year term.

V Narayanan, a renowned rocket scientist at ISRO, boasts nearly forty years of experience and has occupied several important roles within the Indian space organisation.