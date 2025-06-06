Rivers Are Leaking Ancient Carbon Into Atmosphere; Thankfully, Plants Are Fighting Back: Study

Hyderabad: Ancient carbon stored in landscapes for thousands of years is leaking into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide (CO₂), and the source is none other than rivers, suggests a new study led by scientists at the University of Bristol.

Josh Dean, the lead author and an Associate Professor in Biogeochemistry at the University of Bristol, said that the research results were unexpected, as they revealed that old carbon stores were leaking into the atmosphere at a significantly higher rate than previous estimates had suggested.

Published in the journal Nature, the research challenges previous assumptions about the global carbon cycle, which assumed that most river emissions come from recent plant growth—organic material broken down and carried into the river system in the past 70 years or so. The new study indicates the opposite, with more than half of emissions being attributed to long-term carbon stores accumulated over hundreds to thousands of years ago, or even longer.

“We discovered that around half of the emissions are young, while the other half are much older, released from deep soil layers and rock weathering that were formed thousands and even millions of years ago," said Bob Hilton, co-author and Professor of Sedimentary Geography at the University of Oxford.

The international research team, led by scientists at the University of Bristol, University of Oxford, and the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, studied more than 700 river reaches from 26 different countries across the world. To date the river carbon, they took detailed radiocarbon measurements of carbon dioxide and methane from the rivers and compared the levels of carbon-14 in the river samples with a standard reference for modern atmospheric carbon dioxide.

“Rivers globally release about two gigatonnes of carbon each year, compared to human activity that results in between 10-15 gigatonnes of carbon emissions," said Gemma Coxon, co-author and Associate Professor in Hydrology and UKRI Future Leaders Fellow at the University of Bristol.

"These river emissions are significant at a global scale, and we’re showing that over half of these emissions may be coming from carbon stores we considered relatively stable. This means we need to re-evaluate these crucial parts of the global carbon cycle," she added.

The study believes that plants and shallow soil layers are likely removing around one gigatonne more carbon dioxide each year from the atmosphere to counteract the leakage of ancient carbon. This emphasises their pivotal and greater part in combating climate change.