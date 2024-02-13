Rising Frauds Leads to Demand for Artificial Intelligence Strategies: Experian Study

Hyderabad: Cases involving fraudulent activities witnessed a significant upswing recently in India, a study conducted by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Experian reported. According to the Experian study, a whopping 64% of respondents acknowledged experiencing an increase in fraud losses over the past year. This concerning trend is compounded by the fact that 67% of these respondents are currently grappling with the challenges of keeping pace with the rapidly evolving landscape of fraud threats.

The study emphasises that the future of effective fraud prevention lies in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. These cutting-edge solutions possess the capability to rapidly analyse extensive datasets, promptly identify anomalies and unveil fraudulent patterns. This proactive approach not only safeguards businesses from substantial losses, but also represents a crucial step forward in fortifying the integrity of financial ecosystems.

The findings reveal that year-on-year fraud losses are increasing for nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents, with financial services organisations reporting the biggest increase in losses. Several factors are driving this surge in fraud attacks, such as persisting financial pressure on consumers, numerous data breaches leaking sensitive information onto the dark web, and the arrival of publicly accessible Generative AI, which has lowered the technical skills required to conduct fraud.

The volume of fraud attacks has gone up in almost every category. Synthetic identity attacks where real and fake information are combined to form new identities are on the rise, particularly in the financial services sector. This is closely followed by identity theft attacks and account takeover attacks. In the e-Commerce sector, friendly fraud attacks, where customers dispute legitimate charges, have grown the most for merchants, followed by synthetic identity attacks.

According to the study, the biggest challenge limiting businesses’ ability to prevent fraud is a lack of device fingerprinting for fraud identification (62%). The second is an increasing number of referrals, causing increased delays and costs (56%). Recognising the urgency, businesses emphasise the crucial role of device data in passive customer screening.

The top fraud-related priority is improving the explainability of ML models (65%), which shows how important ML has become to fraud prevention. Transparent ML models allow for human oversight so that unintentional bias can be identified. This capability is essential to ensure ethical AI use and to comply with a future AI regulatory framework.

Nearly two-thirds (67%) of businesses believe that the future of fraud prevention will be driven by AI/ML-powered solutions. The main benefits of using ML fraud solutions are an increase in acceptance rates, reduced losses through greater fraud detection accuracy and a decrease in the volume of manual reviews and false positives. This is critically important, considering that 73% of businesses find that false positives cost their business more than fraud losses.

The research shows that the most crucial factor when considering AI/ML-based fraud prevention--for 88% of respondents--is continual automatic model retraining to stay at pace with an evolving fraud threat. As Generative AI heightens the fraud risk, this capability is critical for businesses to rapidly respond to changing fraud patterns and stay at the forefront of fraud prevention.