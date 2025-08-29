RIL AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani Announces 'Reliance Intelligence' Subsidiary, AI Partnerships With Google, Meta

Hyderabad: At the 48th Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced the formation of Reliance Intelligence, a new wholly-owned subsidiary to house India's next-generation AI infrastructure.

"Artificial Intelligence is already at the heart of Reliance's transformation into a deep-tech enterprise," Mukesh Ambani said, adding that the new company will house global partnerships, build AI services for India, and foster AI talent.

"Reliance Intelligence promises to deliver AI everywhere and for every Indian," he further said.

As part of the vision, Reliance also announced a holistic partnership for AI with Google to build "world-class assets at scale" with Google's leading cloud and AI technologies. It also announced an India-focused AI joint venture with Meta to combine open models and tools to deliver sovereign enterprise-ready AI for India.

Reliance Intelligence, an AI-centric Reliance subsidiary

Reliance Intelligence will undertake the construction of gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres, powered by green energy and engineered for training and inference at a national scale, Ambani said at the company's AGM.

"Work has already begun on the gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar. These facilities will be delivered in phases aligned to India's growing needs, powered by Reliance's new energy ecosystem, and custom-made for AI training and inference," Ambani said.

He added that Reliance Intelligence would deliver trusted and easy-to-use AI services tailored for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises. He mentioned that the initiative would also offer solutions for sectors of national importance, including education, healthcare, and agriculture. The services will be reliable at scale and affordable for every Indian, he said.

Reliance Intelligence Mission ((YouTube/ Reliance Updates))

"Reliance Intelligence will create a home for world-class researchers, engineers, designers, and product builders, combining the speed of research with the rigour of engineering, so that ideas become innovations and applications, providing solutions to India and the world," he further said.

AI Partnership with Meta and Google

RIL's AI-centric partnerships announcements with Google and Meta at the AGM came with separate addresses of Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Google partnership will allow Reliance Intelligence to set up AI-ready data centres, which will use computing power from Google, energy support from RIL, and connectivity support from Reliance Jio.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaking at the AGM 2025 ((YouTube/ Reliance Updates))

Google CEO Sundar Pichai remarked that the AI opportunity in India was extraordinary. He explained that Google and Reliance were collaborating to help transform all of Reliance's businesses through the use of AI, spanning sectors such as Energy, Retail, Telecom, and Financial Services.

"To support this AI adoption, together we are establishing a Jamnagar Cloud region, built for and dedicated to Reliance. It will bring world-class AI and compute from Google Cloud, powered by clean energy from Reliance, and connected by Jio's advanced network," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said.

RIL's India-focused AI joint venture (JV) with Meta will facilitate building and scaling AI solutions for enterprises in India and select international markets. Under the JV agreement, RIL and Meta have jointly committed to an initial investment of Rs 855 crore to capitalise the JV in a ratio of 70:30 per cent.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking at the AGM 2025 ((YouTube/ Reliance Updates))

"Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work. With Llama, we have seen how AI can amplify human potential, boosting productivity, inspiring creativity, and accelerating innovation. And now, with Reliance's reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India," Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

A few years back, Jio Platforms had raised about Rs 1,52,056 crore from 13 marquee investors, including Facebook (now Meta) and Google, for a total consideration of 32.9 per cent stake. While Google had picked up a 7.7 per cent stake in Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms for Rs 33,737 crore, Zuckerberg-led Facebook (now Meta) acquired a 9.99 per cent stake for Rs 43,574 crore.

Autonomous systems and robotics

Reliance also announced its interest in autonomous systems and AI-powered robotics. "Intelligent automation will transform factories into adaptive production systems, warehouses into autonomous supply chains, and hospitals into centres of precision care," Mukesh Ambani said.

"We are investing to make India a leader in human-centric robotics powered by AI, creating new kinds of industries and services, new types of agriculture, new types of jobs, and attractive new opportunities for our youth," RIL Chairman added.

Breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence and allied deep technologies are boosting productivity, efficiency and human potential to unimaginable levels, Ambani said, describing the "miraculous power" of AI as a new "Kamdhenu", the divine wish-fulfilling cow.

He outlined how the convergence of three powerful technological transformations, breakthroughs in clean energy, genomics, and AI, is changing the global narrative to one of superabundance and super affordability.

Ambani said they are developing AI as a new engine for growth, in addition to integrating it across all their businesses. He mentioned that every one of their ventures is being made AI native, positioning them for rapid expansion. He also noted that their operating model was now driven more by innovation than by capital intensity.