RIl AGM 2025: Akash Ambani Announces Jio PC, Jio Frames, AI Lip Sync Dub For Jio Hotstar, More

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries (RIL) announced a slew of new technology initiatives at the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), confirming its operating model to become a Deep-Tech company. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced partnerships with Google and Meta as well as a new subsidiary, 'Reliance Intelligence', saying that the company is laying the foundation for India to become the world's first AI native digital economy.

"Jio will herald the AI revolution in India. Our motto is AI everywhere for everyone," RIL Chairman said, adding that Jio's plans for the future are more ambitious.

The company informed about its business, existing products and services, such as Jio Fiber, Jio AirFiber, Jio True 5G, and the newly introduced Jio PC cloud service. Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani introduced Jio Frames and new tools for its existing services. Let's take a look at key technology takeaways from RIL's 48th AGM.

Jio PC

Jio Platforms launched JioPC earlier this year, bringing a cloud-based AI-powered PC setup to the TV screen for its subscribers. The virtual computer can be accessed via the Jio Set Top Box, which also supports a keyboard and a mouse for complete functionality.

JioPC is a cloud-based PC services available via Jio STB (Reliance Updates)

Highlighting the service doesn't require any upfront investment, Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani emphasised that you simply pay for what you use. Users can also upgrade their plan to raise the computing power as per their needs.

Jio Frames

Akash Ambani also introduced Jio Frames, an AI-powered variable platform, an ecosystem made for India, with support for multiple Indian languages. "It is a hands-free AI-powered companion designed for the way India lives, works, and plays," he said.