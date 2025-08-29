RIl AGM 2025: Akash Ambani Announces Jio PC, Jio Frames, AI Lip Sync Dub For Jio Hotstar, More

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries (RIL) announced a slew of new technology initiatives at the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), confirming its operating model to become a Deep-Tech company. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced partnerships with Google and Meta as well as a new subsidiary, 'Reliance Intelligence', saying that the company is laying the foundation for India to become the world's first AI native digital economy.
"Jio will herald the AI revolution in India. Our motto is AI everywhere for everyone," RIL Chairman said, adding that Jio's plans for the future are more ambitious.
The company informed about its business, existing products and services, such as Jio Fiber, Jio AirFiber, Jio True 5G, and the newly introduced Jio PC cloud service. Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani introduced Jio Frames and new tools for its existing services. Let's take a look at key technology takeaways from RIL's 48th AGM.
Jio PC
Jio Platforms launched JioPC earlier this year, bringing a cloud-based AI-powered PC setup to the TV screen for its subscribers. The virtual computer can be accessed via the Jio Set Top Box, which also supports a keyboard and a mouse for complete functionality.
Highlighting the service doesn't require any upfront investment, Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani emphasised that you simply pay for what you use. Users can also upgrade their plan to raise the computing power as per their needs.
Jio Frames
Akash Ambani also introduced Jio Frames, an AI-powered variable platform, an ecosystem made for India, with support for multiple Indian languages. "It is a hands-free AI-powered companion designed for the way India lives, works, and plays," he said.
The smart glasses can capture pictures, record videos, and allow users to go live. It can also give book summaries, recipe guides, information about landmarks, make calls, play music, and do a lot more. "Intelligence will not just be in your pocket. It will be right in front of your eyes," Akash Ambani added.
Search assistant Riya comes to Jio Hotstar
Akash Ambani announced Riya, a new voice-enabled search assistant that makes discovering content effortless. "Riya is built for the way you think and speak. Whether it is key moments from your favourite shows, highlight reels of your favourite players, or even a deep dive match analysis, Riya understands you," he said.
The demo showcased Riya's understanding and processing of user queries like "play best moments of Koffee with Karan" and playing the required content.
Voice Print on Jio Hotstar
Introducing Voice Print, an AI-powered voice cloning and lip sync technology, Akash Ambani said, "For the first time on Jio Hotstar, you will be able to enjoy sports and entertainment in your favourite Indian language without losing the magic of the original performance."
"Your favourite stars won't just get dubbed, they will actually speak in your language in their own voice with perfect lip sync on screen," he added.
JioLenZ and MaxView 3.0
JioLenZ allows users to choose between multiple viewing angles. "It's your content, your screen, exactly the way you want to see," Akash Ambani said.
The newly announced MaxView 3.0 is built for a better cricket viewing experience, which is tailor-made for a vertical viewing experience on the smartphone.